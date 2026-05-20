Editorial: Leadership That Refused to Whisper

Abraham “Abe” Foxman belonged to a generation of Jewish leaders who understood, in their bones, that Jewish security could never be taken for granted.

His death at 86 marks the passing of one of the defining communal figures of the postwar American Jewish era.

Foxman was born in 1940 in what is now Belarus. As a toddler, he was hidden from the Nazis by his Polish Catholic nanny while his parents struggled to survive. Fourteen members of his family were murdered in the Holocaust. He emerged from that experience with a worldview shaped by both gratitude and vigilance: gratitude toward those who risked their lives to save others, and vigilance born of knowing how quickly civilized societies can descend into barbarism.

That worldview defined his life’s work.

After joining the Anti-Defamation League in 1965, Foxman rose through its ranks and served as national director from 1987 to 2015. During those 28 years, he transformed the ADL from an important Jewish defense agency into one of the most influential civil rights organizations in the country. Presidents sought his counsel. Prime ministers took his calls. Popes met with him. Religious leaders, elected officials and diplomats from around the world understood that if they wanted to know how the Jewish community viewed a crisis, they often began with Abe Foxman.

The extraordinary outpouring of tributes following his death tells its own story. Jewish lay and professional leaders, rabbis across denominational lines, American and Israeli officials, and international partners all spoke of the same qualities: moral clarity, strategic discipline and an unwavering willingness to confront danger directly. He was, depending on the moment, a trusted adviser, a valued ally, a persistent critic or a formidable adversary. But he was never ignored.

His greatest contribution was institutional, not personal.

Foxman understood that the Jewish people cannot rely on charisma alone. Security requires strong organizations, disciplined advocacy, reliable data, strategic alliances and leaders willing to speak plainly when others prefer euphemisms.

He was not always diplomatic. He could be combative, impatient and relentless. Yet those qualities reflected a profound sense of responsibility. Foxman believed Jewish leaders were not chosen to be popular. They were entrusted to protect a vulnerable people and to strengthen the democratic values on which Jewish flourishing depends.

He also understood that antisemitism does not remain confined to any one ideology. He confronted hatred whether it emerged from the far right, the far left, religious extremism or respectable institutions. That independence earned him critics across the political spectrum. It also earned him extraordinary credibility.

At a time when some question the value of communal institutions, Foxman’s life offers a powerful answer. Organizations matter. Leadership matters. Memory matters.

The American Jewish community is safer and stronger because Abe Foxman spent six decades building institutions capable of defending it.

May his memory be for a blessing.