Kosher Winery Visits: California Summer Touring

A short drive south from Napa brings you to Berkeley’s “Drinks District,” home to Covenant Wines. Founded by Jeff Morgan and Leslie Rudd, Covenant represents the urban winemaking philosophy. Rather than being tied to one estate, they source premium fruit from across the state. You won’t get to see a vineyard, but rather the Covenant winery and tasting room, a converted warehouse that often echoes with jazz and offers a hip, industrial energy. Check the Covenant web site for regular special events and you may be lucky enough to catch Morgan playing the saxophone. A delicious mezze platter is available, providing a meal, if you wish. Covenant is also home to winemakers Jonathan Hajdu and Sagie Kleinlerer, who each have their own eponymous lines of wines produced at Covenant.

If you are lucky enough to spot them, each will fill you in on the process behind Covenant wines and their own boutique winemaking.

In Berkeley, I usually stay at the Claremont Hotel, a lovely hotel only a few minutes from Covenant. Your next stop is a six-hour drive down the coast to Oxnard, home of industry giant Herzog. Flying to LA and driving an hour and a half to Herzog is also an option.

The sheer scale of their Herzog facility is impressive, but the highlight of a Herzog visit is undoubtedly Tierra Sur. Widely regarded as one of the finest kosher restaurants in the country, it utilizes the bounty of the Central Coast for a farm-to-table menu. As in fine Michelin-starred restaurants, a wine pairing menu with wines selected for each course is available.

Do you want to skip the long drive south? Consider adding a Napa visit to Mayacamas Vineyards. Perched on the steep slopes of Mount Veeder, Mayacamas is a legend of Napa history. A non-kosher winery that now has established a regular kosher production, Mayacamas offers 90-minute, privately guided exploration dives into their unique mountain terroir and historic cellars. At $165 per person, it is an investment, but the reward is a tasting of some of the most classically styled, non-mevushal Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay in the world.

As mentioned above, there are other fantastic California boutique kosher producers, or non-kosher producers that have some kosher labels, and often a visit can be arranged, albeit with some coordination and personal outreach.