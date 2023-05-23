Kohelet Yeshiva Educator Receives Award

Photo by Nachi Troodler

Diane Weintraub, the science department chair and STEM coordinator at Kohelet Yeshiva High School in Lower Merion, received the Citadel Heart of Learning Award on May 2.

