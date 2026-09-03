D’var Torah: Know Where You Stand

Rabbi Peter Rigler

This week’s Torah portion is Nitzavim-Vayelech: Deuteronomy 29:9 — 31:30

A number of years ago, I was driving on the D.C. Beltway. I was tired, talking on the phone, and clearly not paying enough attention. At some point, I looked up and realized I had almost made an entire loop around Washington. I had completely missed my exit. I was moving the whole time. I was making great time. I just wasn’t actually going where I wanted to go. I think about that story sometimes because it is a pretty good metaphor for life. We can be incredibly busy, constantly moving, getting things done, and still fail to ask the most basic question: Am I headed in the right direction?

There is an R.E.M. song from 1989 called “Stand.” It begins with the wonderfully simple instruction, “Stand in the place where you live.” The song is playful, almost intentionally obvious, but underneath it is a serious idea: pay attention to where you are. Look around. Think about your direction. Don’t simply let life carry you along.

That sounds a lot like Elul, and it sounds remarkably like the opening of Parashat Nitzavim: Atem nitzavim hayom kulchem, “You stand this day, all of you.” The Israelites have wandered for 40 years. They are about to cross into a new land and a new chapter of their lives. But before they move forward, Moses asks them to stand. Not run. Not march. Stand.

There is another powerful moment in Torah that uses almost the same language. At the Sea of Reeds, with Egypt behind them and the water in front of them, Moses tells the frightened Israelites: Hit’yatzvu u’re’u et yeshuat Adonai, “Stand firm and see the deliverance of Adonai.” Sometimes standing still is not passivity. Sometimes it takes courage.

We spend so much of our lives moving. Another meeting. Another email. Another obligation. Another argument. Another crisis demanding our attention. And if we are not careful, we can go almost an entire loop before realizing we missed the exit. Elul asks us to stop long enough to notice: Where am I standing? Who am I right now? How did I get here? Is the direction I am traveling actually the direction I want to go? Because we can be moving very quickly and still be headed the wrong way.

Later in Nitzavim, Moses tells us that the work before us is not impossibly far away. Lo bashamayim hi, “It is not in heaven.” And then: Karov eilecha hadavar me’od, “The thing is very close to you.” Teshuvah does not begin with becoming an entirely different person. It begins much closer to home. Pay attention. Stand where you are. See yourself clearly. Then decide where you want to go.

That is also what the shofar does during Elul. It does not tell us what decision to make. It interrupts us. It says: Wake up. Look around. Remember who you are. There is still time to change direction.

Maybe R.E.M. accidentally gave us a pretty good Elul teaching: “Stand in the place where you live.” And Torah adds: Atem nitzavim hayom. You are standing here today. Before asking where we want to go in the new year, perhaps the first sacred question is simply: Do I know where I am standing now?

Rabbi Peter Rigler has had the privilege of serving the Temple Sholom family for the past 18 years. Ordained by Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion in 2002, he previously served as Associate Rabbi at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel. Rabbi Rigler is passionate about creating a community where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and inspired. He brings warmth, humor, and authenticity to his teaching and leadership and believes Judaism is most meaningful when it helps us build relationships, ask important questions, celebrate life’s joys, and support one another through its challenges. He and his wife, Rabbi Stacy Rigler, have three children who have grown up as part of the Temple Sholom community. He is grateful every day for the privilege of helping Temple Sholom remain a vibrant and welcoming Jewish home for all generations.