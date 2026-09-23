Jordana Chernow-Reader, Shir Ami’s New Rabbi, Steps up to Senior Pulpit

Rabbi Jordana Chernow-Reader is 50. She was ordained by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2010.

Chernow-Reader then spent the next decade and a half in rabbi-educator and associate rabbi roles in Ohio, California and Indiana. At her most recent stop at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, she served as associate rabbi and led Shabbat and High Holiday services, among other duties.

Yet, before this past winter, she had never stepped into the role of senior rabbi. That changed when she was hired by Shir Ami in February.

Chernow-Reader moved to Holland in Bucks County over the summer and started her new job on July 1.

“I’m very excited about it. It’s been something I’ve wanted for a long time,” she said. “We had all these meet-and-greets over the summer. When I led Rosh Hashanah services, it wasn’t a bunch of strangers.”

Shir Ami has over 500 households in its congregation. It also refers to itself as “the heart of Reform Judaism in Bucks County.” Chernow-Reader is coming from a synagogue with over 800 families, but it also had to eliminate her position due to financial issues.

“It was a good time for me to move,” she said.

And Shir Ami was the right place.

This year, the congregation is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In 2025, it launched the Center for Adult Jewish Life, which organizes activities for synagogue members throughout Bucks County, and welcomed more than 70 new young families to its community.

Over the past three years, the shul has hired a new cantor, Julie Berlin, and a new executive director, Brent Osborne.

And for that 50th anniversary, Osborne and his team raised $400,000 to upgrade Shalom Hall and the Stevens Atrium — a major event space — the front lobby and the public restrooms.

“I was really drawn to a lot of things about Shir Ami,” Chernow-Reader said. “I love that it’s so focused on community.”

The rabbi and her family also liked the synagogue’s location.

“When we were looking at coming here, people said, ‘You can go to New York for a day. You’re close to the shore,’” the rabbi said.

Chernow-Reader grew up in a Jewish household in which “holidays were a huge deal.” She said she started thinking about becoming a rabbi when she was 16.

During a camp activity, she was sitting with other Jewish teenagers and talking about God with the sun reflecting off the water.

“I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” she recalled.

But at Pitzer College in California, Chernow-Reader majored in political and environmental studies. She then earned a master’s in political science as a Rotary International Scholar at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Chernow-Reader enrolled in rabbinical school in 2005. After she was ordained and started working, she faced many of the typical experiences of a young female rabbi.

“I’d say something in a meeting. ‘Pat pat, isn’t she cute?’ Then a male would say the same thing and be taken seriously,” she recalled. “I have friends in all sorts of fields. We have the exact same stories.”

Chernow-Reader presented herself to Shir Ami leaders during her interview process as a relational rabbi who emphasizes tikkun olam. She has tried to spend her early months at the synagogue leading with both values.

Over the summer, Chernow-Reader talked to as many people as she could at those meet-and-greets and began helping b’nai mitzvah students. Now, she is working with the Religious Action Center to help congregants figure out the voting process for the upcoming midterm election.

“I want to be someone people can talk to. I want to lead a team where we trust each other and connect with each other,” she said.

“I think it’s important to go out and make the world a better place,” she added.

Now that she’s past Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Chernow-Reader has a little more time to think about some of the bigger questions that a senior rabbi must ask.

“What are the programmatic elements? What are the spiritual elements? What other social justice efforts can we take on?” she said.

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com