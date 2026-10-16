Jonah Kaplan Comes Home for Federation Event With Debra Messing

For Jonah Kaplan, an Emmy Award-winning national correspondent for CBS News, his hometown of Philadelphia is a place that is hard to sum up in one word — or at least one English word.

“I actually only have a Yiddish word for it, and that’s ‘heimish.’ It’s just so authentic and natural and rugged and real, and I think that’s the part about Philly that I love so much. It’s that you are who you are, and you can never change that about you, so you might as well embrace it,” Kaplan said.

Today, Kaplan is based in Minneapolis. But on Oct. 20, he’ll return home to Philadelphia to moderate a Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia event with actress Debra Messing, with the discussion centering on Jewish pride and building a strong Jewish future. The event is aptly called “Main Event.”

Kaplan said he is excited, and that Messing is the perfect person to relay that message.

“The stereotype is that Jews run Hollywood, but how many Jews in Hollywood are so proud to be Jewish? Debra Messing is one of the few,” he said. “She’s been a real model for making affirmative Jewish choices.”

Messing is best known for her role in “Will & Grace,” but her filmography is long and varied. She has also appeared on Broadway stages. Kaplan found out about the event from an old camp friend, who recommended he moderate.

He agreed, but he had a condition: “I need to make sure I get some Philly soft pretzels when I get there,” Kaplan said.

For Kaplan, a homecoming is always welcome. Being based 1,000 miles away and constantly busy with work means he doesn’t get to come home as much as he’d like. He does, of course, still follow Philadelphia sports diligently and subscribes to The Philadelphia Inquirer. In fact, he said that Philly sports gear makes up a sizable portion of what’s in his closet.

“Half of my wardrobe is for news — suits and correspondent outfits — and the other half is Philly sports,” Kaplan said.

While Kaplan doesn’t get out to Philly as much as he’d like to these days, he said that he actually sees his current home of Minneapolis as not all that different from the City of Brotherly Love.

“I actually think Minneapolis and Philadelphia are very similar because they’re both really big small towns. They also each have a bit of an inferiority complex — Philadelphia will never be New York, and Minneapolis will never be Chicago,” he said. “The difference is that it’s a point of pride for Philadelphia, and Minneapolis is too nice to admit it.”

Kaplan is still strongly rooted in the community where he was raised. Both of his parents were rabbis in the area, and while he opted for another career path, he doesn’t see the two jobs as all that different.

“Even though I didn’t go into the family business, I’ve taken a lot of their best qualities and put it into my work … being a people person, being able to connect with people, being able to listen, and counsel, and lead, and inspire and educate,” Kaplan said. “I think America needs journalists right now who can show that they have faith in the American people.”

For Kaplan, much of a journalist’s job can be summed up as trying to help people make sense of things that are difficult to grasp — war, politics and current events, for example.

“You are connecting with people in, a lot of times, their most vulnerable moments. You are trying to reach an audience that is looking for guidance, that is looking for answers, that is looking for grounding in a very overwhelming world,” he said. “A lot of times, when people are lost spiritually, they look to their rabbi. Well, when people are lost and overwhelmed politically, historically, geographically, who is going to help them? We have to.”

Later this month, Kaplan and Messing will navigate these issues through a Jewish lens, discussing how to best move forward in a world that is increasingly hostile to Jews.

“People want to know what it means to be a part of a community. If people want to feel like they belong and that they can be empowered to be the truest form of themselves, to be challenged, to be inspired, to be moved — that’s what this Main Event is,” Kaplan said. “If last month we went to synagogue to awaken spiritually, this is our call to be awakened emotionally and socially, not to mention our duty and obligation to give from our pockets.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com