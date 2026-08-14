JFCS At Jewish America 250

JFCS took part in Jewish America 250 at Congregation Mikveh Israel, celebrating 250 years of Jewish life and contributions in America July 26. From left to right: Ronni Troodler, LCSW, Program Manager/Social Worker Orthodox Services for JFCS; Galia Godel (she/he), Program Manager of the LGBTQ Initiative for JFCS; Karina Eshraghi, Director of Grants and Research for Abramson Senior Care of JFCS. Courtesy of Jewish Family and Children’s Services