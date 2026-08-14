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JFCS At Jewish America 250

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JFCS took part in Jewish America 250 at Congregation Mikveh Israel, celebrating 250 years of Jewish life and contributions in America July 26. From left to right: Ronni Troodler, LCSW, Program Manager/Social Worker Orthodox Services for JFCS; Galia Godel (she/he), Program Manager of the LGBTQ Initiative for JFCS; Karina Eshraghi, Director of Grants and Research for Abramson Senior Care of JFCS. Courtesy of Jewish Family and Children’s Services

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