Jewish Philadelphian Named CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University

Melissa Greenberg lives in Wynnewood. She also has deep ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community and the city in general through her past work at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Temple University, the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Now, she’s taking on a role that extends from Jewish Philadelphia across Jewish America and ultimately to the Jewish state: CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University.

The nonprofit organization raises money for Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The Beersheba-based school in the Negev Desert is a crucial educational, developmental and innovation hub in southern Israel, the region that the Jewish state’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, saw as essential to the country’s future success.

Greenberg’s most recent position was as vice president of institutional advancement and chief philanthropy officer with Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. During her four years with HUC, she helped the school increase philanthropic revenue by more than 300%, according to a news release on her hiring with A4BGU. The release described her as “a veteran leader in higher education and Jewish philanthropy” who “brings decades of experience leading transformational fundraising campaigns” and “bolstering relationships among donors, volunteers and institutional partners.”

“Melissa is an exceptional leader whose experience, vision, and commitment to Israel make her uniquely qualified to lead Americans for Ben-Gurion University into its next era of growth,” said Andrea Goren, the chair of the organization’s board of directors, in the release. “She deeply understands both the transformative power of higher education and the extraordinary impact of Jewish philanthropy.”

Ben-Gurion University is known as an ecosystem for water and energy management systems, cyber and homeland security technology and startups in general. A Stanford University study found that BGU had the highest odds in Israel and the third-highest odds outside the U.S. of supporting graduate-founded startups that scaled to unicorn status, or a valuation of more than $1 billion.

For more than 50 years, Americans for Ben-Gurion University has served as a primary financial engine for the institution. Today, the public charity holds over $878 million in total assets dedicated to the school, maintains an elite 88% program efficiency rating (meaning 88% of its money goes toward school-related projects) and is currently tasked with raising $600 million — the single largest regional share — of the university’s landmark $1 billion global Way Forward campaign.

“This is a very exciting moment, not just for our colleagues and supporters in the United States, but for the entire global BGU community,” said BGU President Daniel Chamovitz in the release. “Melissa will not only lead our team in the U.S. but will build partnerships and bridges with our associates and supporters around the world as we work together to strengthen and advance the incredible work coming out of our university.”

In the early 2000s, Greenberg led a $265 million campaign to open the Kimmel Center. According to her LinkedIn page, that opening helped establish “the Avenue of the Arts as the cultural center of Philadelphia.”

During the second half of that decade, the fundraiser oversaw the biggest campaign in the history of Temple University. Called Access to Excellence, it garnered almost $400 million. The money raised later funded student scholarships, academic endowments and the construction of the 1,200-seat Temple Performing Arts Center.

In the first half of the 2010s, she guided a $190 million fundraising effort to bring the Free Library of Philadelphia into the 21st century. The money helped clear out book storage stacks to open up space in Parkway Central, the system’s largest library, to make it more communal; build the new Business Resource and Innovation Center for resources, networking and incubator spaces; add hundreds of new computers; renovate neighborhood locations; and establish an after-school enrichment program, author talks and an early literacy program for families.

Greenberg, for her part, said she wants to apply her skill set to the mission of a university that she sees as essential to the Jewish future.

“BGU is strategically positioned to help Israel make a difference on the global stage through the very values on which the state was founded,” she said in the release. “The university embodies humanitarian ideals and the belief that a Jewish state can be a light unto the nations through its contributions to humanity, and by being home to a diverse and pluralistic campus community. This is the Israel that Americans, and the world, need to see. I am tremendously honored to build upon A4BGU’s momentum by strengthening the philanthropic partnerships that fuel the university’s continued growth and impact.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com