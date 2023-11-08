Jewish Exponent Podcast, Episode 03: Yoni Ari

Yoni Ari is the founder and CEO of the Jewish Emergency Preparedness Project. His organization works with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia to organize security trainings for Philadelphia-area synagogue congregations.

But Ari lives in Israel, Beit HaLevi near the West Bank, for most of the year. On the morning of Oct. 7, he got a call from a friend. Israel was being attacked by Hamas. Ari turned on the television and realized that his own community would have to respond.

He talked about that experience with the Jewish Exponent.