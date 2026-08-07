Jewish Donor Gives $50 Million to CHOP for Early Relational Health Center

Jewish donor David M. Einhorn, the founder and owner of Greenlight Capital, has pledged $50 million to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to build a first-of-its-kind institute for early relational health.

Einhorn made the donation through his philanthropic office, Einhorn Collaborative. CHOP announced the gift in a news release earlier this month.

“The $50 million gift will pioneer a first-of-its-kind initiative to transform pediatric care and advance the science of human connection,” it said.

Einhorn was born and partially raised in Demarest, New Jersey, in Bergen County. Today, he’s based in New York, and is best known for Greenlight Capital’s $3.19 billion public-equity portfolio, shorting Lehman Brothers before its 2008 collapse and placing 18th in the 2006 World Series of Poker as an amateur.

Early relational health refers to “the mutual, meaningful, and affirming moments of connection in the youngest relationships that are fundamental to healthy development,” according to the release. The Einhorn Institute will “promote a universal model of child health that leverages early relationships to improve developmental outcomes, prevent illness, and promote child and family resiliency in primary pediatric care.”

“Human connection is one of the most powerful and underappreciated forces shaping the health and well-being of individuals, communities, and our society at large,” said Einhorn. “Through the Einhorn Institute, we have an opportunity to advance the science of human connection, transform pediatric practice, and create lasting benefits for children and families. CHOP is the ideal place to lead this effort.”

“This landmark gift will help transform how we support children and families by elevating the role of relationships in promoting healthy development,” said Dr. Joseph Mitchell, the president of CHOP. “The Einhorn Institute will translate research into tangible tools, programs, and approaches that improve outcomes for children. We are deeply grateful to David Einhorn and his foundation, Einhorn Collaborative, for their vision, generosity, and partnership.”

Early relational health has emerged as a distinct medical and scientific field of study over the past decade, though its core concepts, like its focus on relationships between infants and caregivers, have been studied for decades.

The field has typically been part of other medical departments, like psychology and neurology. But now, through CHOP, the distinct area of study has its own institute.

CHOP is the largest pediatric healthcare network in the United States. It also has existing relationships with organizations that work and do research in the early relational health field, like the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the Neuroscience Center and the Center for Autism Research.

That made CHOP “uniquely positioned” to use early relational health research in “clinical practice, medical education, and training for future healthcare leaders,” the release said.

“The establishment of the Einhorn Institute represents a natural extension of our mission to translate scientific discovery into better outcomes for children everywhere,” said Susan Furth, the executive vice president and chief scientific officer at CHOP, in the release. “Our senior leadership team and I are excited to help define the emerging field of relational health and establish CHOP as the global leader in this new paradigm of scientific inquiry and pediatric medicine.”

The Einhorn Institute will be part of CHOP’s Research Institute. Dr. Dani Dumitriu will serve as its inaugural director and David M. Einhorn Endowed Chair in Early Relational Health on Jan. 1, 2027. She has spent the past eight years at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

“Decades of research show that the quality of early relationships plays a central role in shaping brain development, influencing long-term mental and physical health, yet early relational health has not received the same level of scientific investment, measurement tools, or implementation strategies devoted to other drivers of health,” said Dr. Dumitriu. “Our goal is to close this critical gap in pediatric care, capitalizing on the profound potential for early relational health to promote population-level outcomes when it is recognized to be as important as any other vital sign in pediatric care. This transformational gift from Einhorn Collaborative propels us toward developing real-world, scalable interventions that meaningfully support early relationships for every family.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com