Jewish America 250 Celebration Draws Over 600 People

The Jewish America 250 celebration at Congregation Mikveh Israel in Old City on July 26 was a success, according to event organizers.

It drew over 600 people for a Sunday afternoon of mingling, eating, dancing and marking America’s semiquincentennial.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and other prominent Jewish organizations in the area had a presence at the event. The American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey, Theatre Ariel and PNT By Ray all sponsored raffles.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was not able to attend, as he spoke at a rally that same day in Bethlehem for Democratic congressional candidate Bob Brooks to kick off the midterm campaign season. But he did send a letter to organizers recognizing the importance of the celebration.

“It is my pleasure to join with Congregation Mikveh Israel as they honor the contributions of Jewish Americans to our Commonwealth and nation during their Jewish America 250 Celebration,” Shapiro wrote at the start of the letter.

A culture of religious tolerance helped Jews thrive in America since even before the Revolution. Mikveh Israel, which dates back to 1740, often showcases and celebrates this history.

Shapiro invoked that culture in his letter.

“Guided by William Penn’s vision and ideals, the Commonwealth emerged as home to countless families from all walks of life, free from religious persecution,” he wrote. “Today, we continue that legacy by investing in our communities, public safety, and education to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

Mikveh Israel is the longest continuously operating synagogue in the United States and the “Synagogue of the American Revolution,” something the synagogue proudly displays on its building and in branding materials.

It was famously the religious home of Haym Salomon, who helped finance the Continental Army, and other well-known Colonial-era Jews. The Sephardic shul has close to 10,000 artifacts from its long history, and in July, right before July 4, it put many of them on display in two separate rooms in the synagogue.

One room captures the general timeline of Mikveh Israel’s history. It includes a image of the shul building from 1782; a small shrine to Sabato Morais, the 19th-century Mikveh Israel rabbi who helped Russian Jews assimilate; and descriptions and artifacts relating to the congregation’s role in establishing Philadelphia-area Jewish organizations like Gratz College.

The other exhibition recreates the living room of the Gratz family, the Jewish merchants, philanthropists and Mikveh Israel members who helped build the early Jewish community in the U.S. A daughter of the family, Rebecca Gratz, launched the first Jewish Sunday school program in America.

Both exhibitions remain open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday and by appointment.

“We wanted to showcase what we have that would present the synagogue’s history in a way that will capture the public’s attention,” said Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian, Mikveh Israel’s spiritual leader. “America 250 brings a unique atmosphere and interest to the public in American Jewish history that has not been seen in quite some time.”

The Jewish America 250 celebration was hosted in a courtyard at the shul.

Organizers said that the goals of the event were to emphasize the historical fact that Jews have been contributing members to American society since the beginning and to bring the broad, diverse swath of modern, Philadelphia-area Jews together.

Eli Gabay, the shul’s president, told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent that Jewish groups used to hold an annual festival for Israeli Independence Day at Penn’s Landing with music and food, but that ended about a decade ago. Since then, Jewish organizations have remained in their geographical silos. He wanted to bring that tradition back, but for American Independence Day.

“What better way to start a tradition of huddling together than to restart where Jews started in Philadelphia?” he asked.

“We are reminded that Jews chose to support Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army. Jews chose to shoulder the task, the privilege, of creating this nation. These United States, by way of the Declaration and Constitution, guaranteed religious freedom to all. In year 250 of the United States, we need to re-center ourselves around the idea of liberty, freedom and justice for all. It is extremely important that we remember that and bring that to the forefront in these days of antisemitism,” he added.

The city of Philadelphia also lent its support to the event as part of its larger America 250 celebration, which included FIFA World Cup matches, the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade and other gatherings.

Mayor Cherelle Parker visited Mikveh Israel earlier this summer for a ceremony to open the synagogue’s archives. The city also promoted Jewish America 250 on its Access Philly app, which was created to help residents and visitors navigate the semiquincentennial celebrations.

“It’s trending on the Access Philly app,” said Lauren Sady, the assistant to the executive director at Mikveh Israel, in late June.

Visit Philadelphia, the city’s official tourism agency, helped spread the word by tagging the event.

“There’s nothing like this that exists,” Sady said. “The fact that it’s America 250 and we’re supported by the city only makes it more important.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com