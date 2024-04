Avi Lurie made aliyah in 2014. He served in the Israel Defense Forces from 2014-2017. Then, after Oct. 7, he was called up from the reserves to fight in the war against Hamas.

He’s just a kid from Bryn Mawr. But like his teenage hero Michael Levin, the lone soldier from Bucks County who died in the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Lurie continues to devote his life to the Jewish state.

He talked about that experience on the JE Podcast.

