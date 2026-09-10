James Asher Caplan, Artist and Entrepreneur, Dies at 82

At James Asher Caplan’s funeral, the chapel at Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Funeral Directors was filled with his artwork.

The colorful paintings had covered the walls of Caplan’s room during the final years of his life. His wife and sons brought them to the funeral home and invited mourners to take one home.

“If you want a part of James’ memory, just take one,” his wife, Karin Volkwein-Caplan, recalled telling them.

It was a fitting farewell for Caplan, a businessman, artist, intellectual and committed Jew whose interests ranged from economics and African art to Israel and sickle cell disease.

Caplan, of Rosemont, died Aug. 15 after a long illness. He was 82.

Born May 19, 1944, at Pennsylvania Hospital, Caplan was the only child of Shirley and Ben Caplan. He grew up in Bala Cynwyd, attended Lower Merion High School and was raised with Jewish traditions. Judaism remained important throughout his life.

At Penn State, Caplan played soccer for two years and developed a reputation as a serious student.

“He used to say that while all the other kids were at the football game in Happy Valley, he was in the library studying,” his son, Monte Caplan, said.

Caplan became a Fulbright scholar at the London School of Economics, where he studied economics and developed friendships with people from around the world. He later attended Yale University to pursue a doctorate in economics but left before completing it.

“He blossomed,” Volkwein-Caplan said of his academic years. “I always said, ‘You’re the true intellectual in the family. You should have been a professor.’”

His time in London also sharpened his Jewish identity. Monte Caplan said his father encountered antisemitism there and became increasingly focused on Jewish survival and the importance of Israel.

Caplan spent several years in Germany before returning to Philadelphia in the 1970s and joining CAPP, an industrial distribution company his father had helped start.

He eventually became president. The company, which sold motors, HVAC parts and other equipment, had only a handful of employees when Caplan joined it. By the time illness forced him to step away, it had grown to about 120 employees.

His sons said relationships were central to the way he ran the business.

“He knew everybody’s name, where they were married, how many children they had,” Volkwein-Caplan said. “He would always build them up.”

His intellectual curiosity extended far beyond business. After learning that the wife of a CAPP employee had sickle cell disease, Caplan began studying it despite having no medical training. He became convinced that ozone-oxygen therapy could reduce sickle cell crises.

His advocacy took him to Cuba for clinical trials, international medical conferences and Russia for a presentation. He also tried for years to interest American medical institutions in the treatment.

“He was always thinking outside the box,” Volkwein-Caplan said. “If one door closed, he would open another one.”

Art was another constant.

Caplan began painting seriously while living in Germany. He produced abstract paintings, sculptures and works made from found objects. He painted on canvas and even on large rugs and yarmulkes, which were worn to his funeral. He would work on sculptures late into the night.

“He could never just sit somewhere and have a conversation,” Volkwein-Caplan said. “He would talk to you and doodle or paint.”

During his final illness, an art therapist began visiting him in hospice. Although he could barely move his hand at first, he resumed painting and produced dozens of new works. His experience became the subject of a book written by the art therapist, “Escaping Death,” about the role art played in Caplan’s life.

Caplan was also an avid collector of African sculpture. About two years before his death, he donated approximately 250 pieces to Rosemont College, along with financial support to preserve and use the collection for teaching. He also donated art and gave financial support to West Chester University, where his wife teaches.

Volkwein-Caplan said educating young people, particularly those with fewer opportunities, was an important purpose behind his philanthropy.

Caplan’s commitment to Israel remained strong throughout his life. He believed Jews needed not only intellectual and spiritual strength but physical strength as well. He sponsored push-up contests with Chabad for Jewish young people and helped establish a boxing club in Jerusalem.

Monte Caplan said his father’s outlook was shaped by the Holocaust, antisemitism and a conviction that Jewish survival could never be taken for granted.

His father also supported Jewish causes and developed a relationship with Rabbi Shraga Sherman of Chabad of the Main Line.

Caplan met Volkwein-Caplan in 1997 while she was on a bicycle ride from Valley Forge toward Manayunk. She was sitting outside a restaurant with a colleague when Caplan, seated nearby, heard her German accent and struck up a conversation with her in German.

They married in 1999. Between their marriage and a previous one, Caplan had five children.

Monte and Benjamin Caplan remember debates around the kitchen table, visits to flea markets and art galleries and a father who encouraged them to pursue their own interests.

Benjamin Caplan said his father taught by example, particularly through his willingness to strike up conversations with almost anyone.

Monte Caplan said his father showed his children the value of “taking an unconventional path and challenging reality.”

“He went,” his son added, “to the beat of his own drum.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.