It’s a New Generation at Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Funeral Directors

Many a Jewish Philadelphian has turned to Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Funeral Directors to bury a loved one.

The largest family-owned Jewish funeral service in the Philadelphia area has been around in some form since 1877. Today, the families — the Goldsteins, the Perices and the Weinsteins, the latter two of which entered the business through marriage — operate five locations around the Philadelphia area: Philadelphia, Bucks County, Ambler, Conshohocken and South Jersey.

The business conducts about 1,200 funerals each year for Jews of every denomination. It’s a multimillion-dollar operation, according to a family member.

A century and a half on from its founding, the service is still going strong. And now it’s positioned to continue playing its end-of-life role for the Jewish community through a new generation.

Six under-40 family members of the Goldsteins, Perices and Weinsteins are either working for the business full time or in the process of earning the licenses that will allow them to do so.

Joseph Perice, 38, is the son of the organization’s president and director, Eileen Perice, herself a descendant of the Goldstein family. Joshua Goldstein, 39, is the son of retired former director Carl Goldstein. Geneva Goldstein Navarro, 30, is the daughter of one of the owners of the business, Larry Goldstein.

Cole and Drew Weinstein, two brothers who live in Warminster and Southampton, respectively, are the sons of supervisor and director Robert Weinstein. Sam Casey Levine, 29, is the daughter of supervisor and director Randi Goldstein Casey.

It’s a sprawling family tree. Everyone in the group is at least a cousin of everyone else in the group.

Joshua Goldstein, who serves as a director for the business, said it’s cool that he actually knows his fifth cousins.

“I actually enjoy working with my family,” he said.

Right now, the kids are all directors or training to become directors. But eventually, they will grow into presidents and supervisors, too. They all started in the business when they were teens, doing its most basic jobs like carrying caskets, organizing parking and back-end admin work.

“With girls, it’s usually more on the admin side. With guys, it’s on the transfer side,” said Randi Goldstein Casey.

But as they grew older and got certified, they learned how to organize the procession, book the right rabbi, listen to a family’s religious needs and handle a body with care.

“The biggest skill anyone can have in this business is to be able to listen. Hear what the family is saying before you try and anticipate what you’re going to do. They’re going to teach us about them and what they’re looking for,” said Goldstein Casey.

The kids all decided to go into the business because, as they said, they were exposed to it at a young age and could see its impact.

“I always saw how people were with my mom when we were out in public and how much of an impact she had on the community, so it’s just something I always intended on doing since I was 17,” said Joe Perice.

They all had stories of seeing how people interacted with their parents in public.

“The first thing I remember, I think I was like 14. We were just walking in the supermarket, just shopping, and people came up to my mom. It had been a couple of years since she saw them, and they were just so grateful, even a few years later, for how helpful she was,” Perice said.

“I just remember seeing my dad and grandfather go to all these community events. And just whenever we’d be out, there’d be all these people coming up to them and just saying hello,” Cole Weinstein added.

“I had a standing bet with my grandfather whenever we went to Ben & Irv’s delicatessen,” recalled Joshua Goldstein. “When we got there, he would shake less than seven hands. I usually lost that bet.”

But now that they’ve been working in the business, the new generation sees that it has an impact on them, as well. They get to be with a family on a day the family will always remember with both sadness and, if the celebration of life and obituaries succeed, happiness as well.

“There were many times where I said, ‘I wish I got to know them before,’” Navarro said.

Jewish funerals have also changed. Gone are the days of only the rabbi speaking. Today, families personalize their celebrations of life.

“There are people who really like the Grateful Dead, and they’ll have tie-dye T-shirts all over the casket,” said Casey Levine.

“They brought a guitar. They’ll sing songs,” added Perice. “We see a lot of Eagles jerseys and a lot of Flyers jerseys.”

Family members will often ask Casey Levine if their loved ones have to wear a suit.

“I say, ‘Did he usually wear a suit?’ And they say, ‘No, he was in shorts and a T-shirt.’ I said, ‘See them how you normally would,’” she explained.

Joshua Goldstein said the job requires a balancing act. You have to know when to feel the emotions with people and when to get back to business. Family members figure out the balancing act over time.

“I think we’ve learned to pretty much turn it off and turn it back on,” he said.

People often ask Goldstein how he deals with so much sadness in his job. But the secret, perhaps, is that the job of a funeral director is not about sadness. Especially when the person lived a long life, it can really be more about happiness.

“You can celebrate them. It doesn’t have to be so sad. It’s a long life,” said Perice.

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com