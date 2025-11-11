Israel’s Largest-Ever Public Works Project Gets Underway

The Tel Aviv subway project took a major step forward this week with the start of the pre-qualification phase for companies bidding to build Israel’s largest-ever infrastructure project, JNS reported.

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System — the government agency overseeing the $41 billion (150 billion shekel) project — and the Israeli Transportation Ministry announced Nov. 9 the opening of the first stage for Israeli and international firms to compete for construction tenders.

The initial stage, estimated at about $20 billion, includes construction of 48 miles of twin tunnels and 59 underground stations.

The project consists of three metro lines — M1, M2 and M3 — spanning roughly 90 to 93 miles and more than 100 stations, connecting Israel’s Mediterranean cultural and economic hub to nearby urban centers to the north, south and east.

“It is one of the largest and most complex projects undertaken in Israel since its founding,” said NTA CEO Itamar Ben Meir. “The project will require around 20 tunnel boring machines that will remove about 40 million cubic meters of soil, and more than 16,000 skilled workers — many from abroad — will take part.”

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Nov. 10 called the first-phase launch “tremendous news for the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and all of Israel.”

“We will reduce congestion through connectivity, accessibility and smart transportation that brings people closer to opportunities,” she said.