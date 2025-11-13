Israeli Eurovision Contestant Eden Golan Performs at Adath Israel

Israel’s Eurovision contestant Eden Golan performed at Adath Israel in Merion Station earlier this month to raise funds and awareness for United Hatzalah of Israel, an Israeli volunteer emergency response organization.

Golan performed on Nov. 2 in front of over 700 attendees, sharing songs and stories from her experiences representing Israel at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest “where she overcame widespread antisemitism and emerged as a voice of courage and pride,” according to Friends of United Hatzalah.

During the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, Golan faced boos from the audience as she performed her song “Hurricane.” Public outcry on social media and protests called for Eurovision to remove Israel from the contest.

“Eden’s performance was a gift to our community,” said Beth Schonberger, the co-chair of the Nov. 2 event. “Her presence reminded us of the importance of standing together and supporting United Hatzalah’s vital lifesaving work in Israel.”

United Hatzalah of Israel is the country’s largest independent, nonprofit volunteer emergency medical service. With more than 8,000 volunteers, the organization helps to save thousands of lives each year across Israel.

