Israeli Drone Targets Senior Hezbollah Official in Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted a senior Hezbollah official in Bint Jbeil in Southern Lebanon, according to Arab media reports.

It was unclear whether Muhammad Abd al-Rasoul Alawiyah, the Iranian terrorist proxy member in charge of the Maroun al-Ras region, survived the targeted killing attempt, which slew several people.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the military attacked a vehicle carrying Hezbollah operatives in the Maroun al-Ras area. The IDF also updated that terrorist infrastructure was destroyed in the areas of Al-Adisa and Al-Khyam and that two “military” buildings and a “military” site were attacked in the areas of Tir Harfa al Jabin and Maroun al-Ras.

Images shared by Arab media appeared to show a heavily damaged vehicle following the alleged attack, which occurred next to a government hospital.

Blasts near Aleppo airport

Explosions were heard near Aleppo International Airport in Syria on Monday, according to the Sabereen news agency, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

This follows Syrian military claims that Israeli airstrikes hit several sites on the outskirts of Damascus on Saturday.

“Nearly at 1.05 a.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus countryside,” a military source told the SANA news agency.

The military source said that air defenses downed incoming several missiles, which caused material damage.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three people were killed in the strikes that targeted a building in Al-Dimas, an affluent suburb of Damascus. Videos shared to social media appeared to show a residential tower reduced to rubble.

Some reports suggested that the targets of the strike were high-ranking Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force officers and senior Hezbollah terror officials.

Two drones from the Golan Heights that entered Syrian airspace were shot down west of Damascus last Friday, SANA reported.

Syria state media reported on Feb. 6 of explosions in the Homs area, attributing the airstrikes to Israel. Sources in the Syrian opposition said that assets related to Iran and its affiliates were targeted. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that four were killed in the attack.

Although Israel rarely admits to Syrian attacks, earlier this month the IDF reported that it has attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

Tehran has removed senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from Syria following a series of deadly aerial attacks attributed to Israel, Reuters reported on Feb. 1.