Israeli Dancer Moves Up Through Ranks of Philadelphia Ballet

Israeli dancer Yuval Cohen’s performance in a featured role of “Carmen” with the Philadelphia Ballet on Oct. 9 was a full-circle moment for the young dancer.

Cohen performed the same ballet in his first featured role with the company almost exactly two years earlier, shortly after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

This year’s performance was a much happier occasion for Cohen, as news of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire agreement came through during the show’s multi-day run through Oct. 12, and the last 20 living hostages were released the following day.

Cohen, who has lived in Philadelphia since joining the local ballet company in 2021, took the time to reflect on his own journey between the two “Carmen” performances as a dancer and an Israeli with family fighting in Gaza throughout the war.

“In the period of time that the deal was closed and the hostages came back, I performed the main role in ‘Carmen,’ and it felt like the performance was truly for me. I am fighting. This is my way to fight, to bring the audience and bring people to see what we’re doing. And this performance was really dedicated for all the hostages that came back and all the soldiers that came back home,” Cohen said.

It’s been a busy two years for Cohen, who has risen two ranks at the Philadelphia Ballet, earning the role of demi-soloist before being promoted to soloist in October.

Cohen said the promotion to soloist means he now takes on the principal roles, the challenging “lead” roles, in the performances.

And in July 2024, he was selected by Dance Magazine for their “25 to Watch” list of up-and-coming dancers.

Cohen’s dancing has taken him around the world, with performances at galas in Florida, New York City and Mexico City, touring at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., doing a TV show in Italy about the war in Israel, and much more.

Cohen said the Philadelphia Ballet has given him confidence and strength, especially the knowledge that we can quickly ascend the ranks and develop into greater roles. He added that Philadelphia has grown into a home for him during the four years he’s lived in the area.

The dancer said he sometimes gets recognized by fans when walking around in public, and that the city has become something of a refuge.

“Through the past maybe year or two, I feel like Philadelphia is really giving me everything it’s got, and I really feel like this is my comfortable place. I have the same feeling when I arrive to Philadelphia as when I arrive to Israel: It’s kind of like, ‘I can breathe; this is my comfortable space.’ And I just love the city,” Cohen said.

Cohen acknowledged that his rise through the ballet ranks has been unusually quick, as he got his promotions a few years earlier than is typical. He attributed this to his work ethic outside of the performances and his dream to reach the highest peaks he can.

Cohen said he spends hours at the gym and in the dance studio every day to be physically ready for his roles, and has built a mentality of putting himself into the character he’s presenting to the audience, so he can best convey the story of each ballet.

“I really see the goal; I see the result; and I just run to it, no hesitation, no holding back, just with all the power and with all the support that I have; I just work. People can say [I’m] crazy, but I know I’m crazy, and that’s what makes, I think, a good artist. I think all genius artists are probably in some way a little crazy,” Cohen said.

The past couple of years have also been difficult for Cohen because of the situation in Israel. Cohen said that knowing his brothers were fighting against Hamas was a frightening experience.

“I talk to my parents and my family very often, twice a day, even with the time difference. I call the moment that I wake up and during the day before they go to sleep, because I’m very connected to my family. And to hear from my brothers that are on the front line, and my [one] brother in Gaza, hearing from someone that really is there, it was terrifying,” Cohen said.

He’s been working to support Israel throughout the war, dancing for charity and doing fundraiser events.

Cohen said the cease-fire has allowed the Jewish community to breathe again and has brought closure to many.

Now, Cohen is setting his sights on future dancing endeavors. He is joining a touring company in Europe to perform in their “Swan Lake” tour, and he will perform the “Nutcracker” with the Philadelphia Ballet in December.

“I am very happy with all that I’m doing in the promotion and roles and everything. But like I said, I don’t stop. I keep reaching and trying to find the next mountain that I need to climb,” Cohen said.

[email protected]