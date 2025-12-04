Opinion: Israel Was Not Given on a Silver Platter

Jan Kapusnak

On the evening of Nov. 29, 1947, when the U.N. General Assembly voted for Resolution 181 and recommended partitioning the British Mandate of Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state, a tenacious myth was born: that “the U.N. gave the Jews a state on a silver platter.”

In contemporary anti-Zionist rhetoric — from parts of the far left and Arab nationalist movements to Islamists and conspiracy-minded voices on the far right — and in much casual commentary by people unfamiliar with the region, Israel is still portrayed as having been “conjured” in New York by a Zionist plot, by “Jewish influence” around the world, or by playing a supposed “Holocaust sympathy card” on a guilty international community.

In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. The United Nations offered a diplomatic starting point and a set of suggested borders, but it didn’t provide sovereignty, security, survival or any real demarcations on the ground. The very fact of Israel’s existence had to be paid for with human lives.

The Jewish state was allotted about 56% of the land and the Arab state 43%. On paper, the Jewish share looked generous; however, most of it was the sparsely populated Negev, while the fertile lands went to the Arab state. The United Nations suggested that the resolution also envisaged a joint economic union between them. Jerusalem, the historical heart of the Jewish people, did not belong to the Jewish state at all; instead, together with Bethlehem, it was placed under an international regime.

Yet after painful internal debate, the Zionist leadership accepted the plan as a compromise. It was not the map of their dreams, but the only map that could secure any international recognition for Jewish statehood. As David Ben-Gurion, founding father and first prime minister, put it after the vote: “I know of no greater achievement by the Jewish people in its long history since it became a people.”

Arab leaders, by contrast, rejected it outright. The Arab Higher Committee and the Arab League refused any arrangement that recognized a Jewish state, however small. It was a consistent pattern: They had already rejected earlier partition proposals such as the 1937 Peel Commission plan, and they would reject others later. They announced that they would block the implementation of Resolution 181 “by all means necessary.”

Events on the ground confirmed this immediately. The very next day, Nov. 30, 1947, Arab militants ambushed two Jewish buses near Kfar Syrkin, killing seven passengers in what was widely seen as the opening shots of the 1947-48 civil war in British Mandatory Palestine. The country slid into brutal fighting between the Jewish yishuv and Arab militias, while British forces, already in the process of withdrawing, were largely unwilling to intervene.

Contemporary assessments in Washington were anything but confident. A CIA report titled “The Consequences of the Partition of Palestine,” dated Nov. 28, 1947 — the day before the vote — predicted that hostilities would follow and warned that in a prolonged war of attrition, “the Jews will not be able to resist for more than two years” without substantial external support. It was a clear indication of deep doubts that a Jewish state could withstand a concerted Arab assault.

Within months, that scenario was put to the test. On May 14, 1948, as the British Mandate ended, Ben-Gurion proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel. Within hours, armies from Egypt, Transjordan (Jordan), Syria, Lebanon and Iraq invaded. What had been a civil war became a full-scale interstate conflict, Israel’s War of Independence, and what Palestinians later termed the nakba (“catastrophe” or “disaster”) to describe their defeat and displacement after the Arab states chose war over accepting partition.

The new state fought under severe constraints. A U.N. arms embargo applied to the region as a whole, but in practice, it hurt the Jews more than the Arab states, which already possessed organized armies and stocks of British-supplied equipment. Israel had small, improvised forces, very limited heavy weapons, and no guarantee of resupply. From the doomed defense of the Gush Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem and the ambushed convoys on the road to the city to the costly, failed assaults on the fortified Latrun positions that blocked that road, the war was a series of desperate holding actions rather than effortless advances. There was nothing “silver” about its military circumstances.

Arab leaders themselves saw the war as an opportunity to gain territory. They spoke openly about rolling back the U.N. decision and dividing Palestine among Arab states. A sovereign “Palestinian Arab state” was not their priority; preventing a Jewish state was. The United Nations called for truces and cease-fires but could not enforce the partition plan.

If the world body did not “give” the Jews a state, Czechoslovakia arguably helped them keep it. One of the most consequential elements of the war was a clandestine arms pipeline from Prague: Czechoslovakia sold Israel rifles, machine guns, artillery, and crucially, Avia S-199 fighter aircraft — reworked Messerschmitts — in “Operation Balak.” These weapons often meant the difference between having an air force and having none at all.

Czechoslovakia also trained Israeli pilots and ground crews. Among the trainees was a young Ezer Weizman, who would become a leading fighter pilot, later commander of the Israeli Air Force, and eventually, president of Israel.

This was no rogue initiative. Declassified reports show that Russian leader Joseph Stalin, eager to weaken British influence and convinced that the Jewish state would be socialist-leaning, quietly approved these Czechoslovak arms deals despite Moscow’s public support for U.N. truces. For a brief moment, the future of the Jewish state rested on secondhand aircraft and the willingness of a small country to defy international constraints.

Even though Israel gained some territory in this war of survival — roughly a third more than the United Nations had originally allotted — it paid a heavy price. Around 6,000 Jews, about 1% of the population, were killed and many more wounded in a society of barely 600,000, many of them fresh from Europe’s concentration camps.

At the same time, the Old City of Jerusalem, with the Western Wall and Temple Mount, fell to the Jordanian Arab Legion, the Jewish Quarter was destroyed, and much of the area earmarked for an Arab state was instead occupied by Jordan in the West Bank and Egypt in Gaza.

So what did the United Nations actually give the Jews on Nov. 29, 1947?

It didn’t give them secure borders or safety; those were won in battle as Jews came under attack from the very next morning. It didn’t give them victory; that was bought, as the Israeli poet Natan Alterman foresaw, with the lives of young men and women — the real “silver platter.”

Still, Resolution 181 offered something more modest but crucial: international legitimacy for a Jewish state in the land of Israel. It put “Jewish state” into U.N. language and gave legal-diplomatic recognition to a claim Jews had asserted for generations.

Everything else was done by people, not by the United Nations — tireless Zionist leaders who spent years lobbying the world while organizing defense at home; Holocaust survivors who picked up a rifle weeks after leaving a Displaced Persons camp; women who smuggled weapons; and teenagers in improvised uniforms standing guard around isolated kibbutzim.

The myth that the “Jews were given Israel on a silver platter” not only falsifies history but insults those who actually were the silver platter. The Jewish state exists not because it was granted as a favor, but because its people paid the price of turning a resolution on paper into a living country.

Jan Kapusnak, a political scientist focusing on Middle Eastern issues, is also a licensed tour guide in Israel.