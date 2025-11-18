Israel Hails Trump After UN Security Council Backs US-Led Gaza Peace Plan

Jerusalem applauds President Donald Trump and his “tireless and devoted team,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Nov. 18 following the United Nations Security Council’s endorsement of Washington’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, JNS reported.

“The courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, along with President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, helped bring home all of the living hostages and most of the deceased ones,” the prime minister tweeted in English.

The Jewish state is convinced that Trump’s peace plan “will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament and the deradicalization of Gaza,” he continued.

The resolution “will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbors,” as well as the possible expansion of the Abraham Accords with Arab and Muslim nations, said Netanyahu.

Jerusalem continues to demand that the remaining three hostage bodies held by Hamas be returned for burial “with no delay,” so that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which includes the terror organization being disarmed and the Gaza Strip being demilitarized, can start, he added.