Israel Finally Has a Wine Map. Now Comes the Hard Part.

Pour three glasses of pinot noir side by side, one from Burgundy, one from Sonoma Coast, California and one from Central Otago in New Zealand, and you will not need a wine education to know that something is different in each glass. Same grape, three wines that taste nothing alike. The Burgundy tends toward earth and dried cherry and a certain restraint. The California is riper and rounder, fruit forward in a way the French bottle never is. The New Zealand is darker and more perfumed, with an acid line that keeps it lifted.

None of that comes from the grape. It comes from where the grape grew. Limestone or volcanic soil or river gravel, the number of cold hours a vine gets in winter, how much rain falls and when, how far the temperature drops after a hot afternoon, how much water the wind and sun pull out of a leaf in July. Those things decide how slowly the fruit ripens and how much acid survives the ripening, which is most of what you are tasting. That is what the word terroir means: climate and dirt and elevation, expressed through a vine. Wine regions earn their names by being reliably different in that way. Burgundy, Bordeaux, Chianti, Rioja, Napa. The name on the bottle is a promise that the wine inside came from a place with describable conditions, and a serious wine country puts that promise in writing. Israel, until two weeks ago, had not.

On Sept. 6 in Rishon LeZion, it did. The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Israel Wine Grape Council jointly published Israel’s first official map of wine-growing regions, dividing the country into eight regions with 18 subregions nested inside them.

If a winery wants to put one of those names on a label, at least 85% of the grapes in the bottle must come from that place. The same 85% applies to naming a grape variety or a vintage year. You may not name two growing areas on one wine. And there is a fallback: miss 85% for a subregion but clear it for the super region above, and you may use the super region name.

Nobody is required to use any of it. The presentation is blunt about this: the choice to label a specific growing area is entirely voluntary, and the recognized and lawful default remains “Israeli wine.” Any winery that labels a region must keep an origin-proof file: vineyard records, harvest notes and intake certificates.

Of note is the way the map handles Yatir Forest, the largest planted forest in the world and home to the prestige Yatir Forest Winery and vineyards. Although Yatir is technically in the Negev, it’s a very different terroir than the sandy Negev and thus has its own subregion to indicate the distinction.

Per-region profiles were released alongside the map, and they answer the skeptic who asks what difference geography can make in a country you can drive across in a day. The Upper Golan gets 650 to 1,200 millimeters of rain and 800 to 2,500 chilling hours, on basaltic lithosols. The Negev Highlands get about 50 millimeters, on rock outcrops and loess, with 700 to 1,800 chilling hours at elevation. The Arad Valley gets 100 millimeters, and the sheet notes that its extreme daily temperature swing is what preserves acidity in the grape. Burgundy to Otago is a long way to travel for that kind of contrast. Israel does it in four hours on Route 6.