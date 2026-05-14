Opinion: Israel Exists, and the Debate Stops There

Daniel Winston

The phrase “Israel’s right to exist” should offend any morally serious person before the argument even begins.

Not because Israel is above criticism. Not because governments are sacred. Not because wars, leaders and policies are exempt from judgment. They are not. States can and should be criticized.

But that is not what this phrase does. It does not challenge a policy or condemn a military campaign. It drags the existence of the Jewish state itself into the dock, as though Jewish sovereignty were a claim awaiting approval from humankind.

Who asked? Who appointed the nations, the United Nations, the activist class, the editorial priesthood, the campus mobs and the self-anointed guardians of acceptable statehood to decide whether the Jews may continue existing as a nation in their own land?

The obscenity deepens when one notices that not even states that committed actual atrocities, even monstrous ones, are habitually treated this way. Not even states that engaged in real genocide — as opposed to the ginned-up genocide blood libel now blindly hurled at Israel — have ever found themselves in this docket.

Post-Holocaust Germany was not made to debate Germany’s right to exist. Post-killing-fields Cambodia was not forced into metaphysical hearings about whether Cambodia should continue to be. States that commit horrors are judged for their actions.

They may be sanctioned, condemned, isolated or defeated. But their continued national existence is not ordinarily offered up as a respectable topic for civilized debate.

Only Israel’s is.

That fact alone tells you nearly everything worth knowing. This is not moral seriousness. It is moral corruption of a uniquely obscene variety. It is a world so malformed by anti-Jewish obsession that it treats the one Jewish state as uniquely conditional, uniquely provisional and uniquely available for existential review.

The phrase itself is a confession. It confesses that for vast swaths of the modern world, the Jews remain the one people whose collective national existence may still be placed under moral interrogation.

And then comes the more humiliating part: Even many of Israel’s defenders collude in the obscenity. Listen to the supposedly supportive formulation: “I believe Israel has a right to exist.”

No. That will not do. Your belief is not the point. Your permission is not the point. Your certification is not the point.

Why should anyone’s belief be relevant? Since when did Jewish sovereignty become a matter of personal endorsement, as though one were announcing a view on tax policy or zoning reform?

The phrase sounds supportive only because the standard has already been degraded beyond recognition. In truth, it still accepts the indecent premise. It still places the speaker in the role of moral licensor — the one who has thoughtfully arrived at the conclusion that yes, in his judgment, the Jews may remain a nation.

That is not solidarity. It is debased collusion with a grotesque frame.

The same is true when Jews themselves use the language. They may mean well. They may imagine that they are defending Israel in terms the world can understand. They may think that they are bravely meeting the accusation head-on. But the moment they begin arguing for Israel’s “right to exist,” they have already yielded the decisive ground. They have accepted that this is a question to be answered, rather than a premise to be proudly rejected with contempt.

A populace does not meekly plead for permission to exist. A nation does not stand before foreign moral exhibitionists to justify its continued life. The Jewish people, of all people, should know better than to internalize the categories of those who place them on trial.

And yet too many still do. They explain Zionism. They invoke international law. They cite Jewish indigeneity, continuous presence, archaeology, Arab rejectionism, wars of annihilation, terror campaigns, the Holocaust and the necessity of refuge. They call for conferences and resolutions to combat antisemitism.

Much of that is true. Some of it is useful in other arguments. But here, it misses the deeper point. Israel does not need a more elegantly argued brief in an ersatz courtroom that has no right to exist.

The real scandal, then, is not merely that the world asks the question. It is that so many Jews still answer it. They step into the dock, marshal evidence, refine their language and hope that a better argument will win a fair verdict. But there is no fair verdict to be won from a premise this corrupt. The moment Jews defend Israel’s “right to exist,” they have already granted outsiders an authority they do not possess.

This is barbarism in the language of ethics.

And because it arrives cloaked in the vocabulary of human rights, decolonization, justice and international law, many otherwise intelligent people fail to recognize the offensiveness of what they are saying. They hear the phrase so often that it begins to sound normal, even refined. It is neither. It is diseased. It is the normalization of the idea that Jewish national existence is debatable.

Israel does not exist because the nations approve of it. It does not exist because enlightened Westerners, after much inner struggle, have decided to allow it. It does not exist because even its defenders have voted yes.

Israel exists because the Jewish people exist.

It exists because Jews are not a floating abstraction — not merely adherents of a religion, not a museum people preserved for moral instruction, not a permanent minority meant to survive only on sufferance. Jews are a people with a homeland, a history, a language, a memory, and a claim older and deeper than the vanities of contemporary moral discourse.

So to the nations: Who asked you?

And to ourselves: Why are we still engaging?

The proper response to the question is not a longer argument, a better panel or a more sophisticated brief. It is refusal — refusal to grant the premise, to accept the frame, to participate in the humiliation.

Israel exists. The Jewish people exist. And that is not a matter for debate.

Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli therapist and lecturer.