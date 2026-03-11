Editorial: Iran’s Future May Run Through Kurdistan

In moments of upheaval, overlooked actors can suddenly become decisive. As Iran reels from devastating military strikes and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attention has focused on what happens next in Tehran. But the more consequential drama may be unfolding far from the capital — in Iran’s Kurdish regions.

For decades, the Kurds have been among the most persistent internal opponents of the Islamic Republic. Now, as the regime struggles to reassert control across parts of the country, they may hold a key to what comes next.

Just days before the latest escalation, five Iranian Kurdish opposition parties announced a rare alliance in Erbil, forming the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan. Their message was blunt: The Islamic Republic should fall, and the Kurds should finally achieve self-determination.

Ordinarily such declarations might have passed unnoticed. But the regional landscape has shifted dramatically. U.S. and Israeli strikes have badly damaged Iran’s military leadership and infrastructure, leaving Tehran scrambling to maintain control in some outlying provinces.

Kurdish leaders are reported to believe the regime may soon be forced to pull back from parts of western Iran, creating a vacuum that Kurdish forces could move to fill. Reports suggest the process may already be beginning. Israeli and American officials say Kurdish fighters have begun limited ground activity along Iran’s western border, seeking to stretch Iranian security forces and force Tehran to divert troops away from major cities.

If Kurdish forces gain even a modest foothold inside Iranian Kurdistan, it could mark the first meaningful loss of territory by the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

For Washington and Jerusalem, the strategic implications are clear. Kurdish fighters have long proven reliable partners for the West, from the U.S. wars against Saddam Hussein to the campaign against ISIS. Their militias are battle-tested and accustomed to working with American intelligence and airpower. A Kurdish presence inside Iran could offer something the United States and Israel currently lack: a friendly operational base on Iranian soil.

Still, Kurdish forces alone are unlikely to topple the regime. Their importance lies in opening another front that forces Tehran to divide its already strained military and security forces.

But what looks like opportunity could also create new dangers. Large Kurdish, Arab, Azeri and Baloch communities live across Iran. If Kurdish autonomy suddenly becomes realistic, other minorities may begin pushing for greater power or independence as well. What begins as one rebellion could quickly become several.

That possibility alarms many inside Iran who fear the country could splinter. It also worries neighboring governments. Turkey, Iraq and Syria — each with large Kurdish populations — have long opposed any development that might encourage Kurdish independence movements across their borders.

Even Iran’s anti-regime opposition is divided. Monarchists loyal to exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi insist that Iran must remain territorially intact, while other opposition groups have competing visions for the country’s future. If the Islamic Republic collapses without a clear political framework, the struggle to replace it could easily turn into conflict among rival factions.

That is why the Kurdish question matters so much. Kurdish forces could accelerate the collapse of Iran’s most dangerous regime. But their rise could also complicate the fragile effort to shape what comes next.

In the weeks ahead, what happens in Iran’s Kurdish regions may determine whether the country moves toward transition — or toward fragmentation.