Influential Democrat Kicked Out of Eagles Game for US-Israeli Banner

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked a prominent New Jersey Democrat out of its stadium for displaying a banner considered inappropriate.

In a private box, George Norcross unfurled a sign with an Israeli and American flag on it during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The webpage of Lincoln Financial Field, the team’s stadium, states that fans cannot bring in signs that are larger than 18×24 inches. “Signs, banners or similar items that are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited,” it adds. “They may not contain commercial messages, logos or political endorsements and may not be hung on the stadium structure.”

With Chris Christie, the Republican presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey, reportedly looking on in the private seating area, stadium security removed Norcross.

Norcross is reportedly considering suing the football team.

“The Eagles owe their loyal fan George Norcross an apology. The NFL and NFL teams have exhibited support for domestic and international issues including Black Lives Matter and Ukraine, to name two,” stated Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global social action at the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“Draping a U.S. and Israeli flag from a box did not interfere with the field of vision of any fan, is not obscene or indecent, dangerous or inappropriate,” Cooper said. “The US/Israel banner did serve to celebrate the unbreakable bond between two sister democracies, especially appropriate after Oct. 7 and in light of surging antisemitism in the United States.”

“Indeed, it is our brave U.S. military personnel currently in the Mediterranean and on the ground who would most appreciate that banner. Mr. Norcross should not have been removed, and the banner of the two great allies should have remained in place,” he added. “We hope that the Philadelphia Eagles will do the right thing.”