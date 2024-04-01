IDF Announces Death of 600th Soldier Since Oct. 7

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday announced the death of the 600th soldier in the “Swords of Iron” war that began on Oct. 7.

Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa, a member of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion, was killed by an anti-tank missile in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, becoming the 256th military fatality in the coastal enclave since the start of the ground offensive on Oct. 27.

The announcement of Cohen’s death comes a day after the IDF published the name of another soldier KIA in southern Gaza during the current operation against the Hamas terrorist group—Sgt. First Class Sivan Wail, 20, from Ra’anana, a member of the Egoz guerrilla warfare commando unit.

In addition to the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces are also active against terrorists in Judea and Samaria and on the Lebanese border.