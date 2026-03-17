How to Recognize 5 Possible Signs of Depression in Teens

Dr. Danielle Platt

It can be hard to recognize depression in teens because it often looks different than it does in adults. Many parents assume mood swings are just part of adolescence. Pop culture — from “Heathers” to “10 Things I Hate About You” to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — has reinforced the stereotype of the “moody” teenager.

Yes, adolescence is full of ups and downs. But clinical depression is not the same as typical teenage moodiness. Depression is one of the most significant mental health issues affecting teens, and it deserves attention.

1. Anger, Irritability or Rage

Some teens with depression express sadness. Others show it through angry outbursts. Don’t assume new or escalating anger is “just part of growing up.” When anger leads to verbal or physical aggression, school suspensions, or police involvement, it requires serious attention.

2. Sudden Change in School Habits

If a teen who once enjoyed school suddenly avoids it — or a strong student begins to struggle across subjects — mental health concerns may be at play. Ask about bullying or other stressors. Keep in mind that changes in extracurricular performance can also signal depression.

3. Sadness or Withdrawal

Some teens with depression can express sadness; others lose the ability to show or even feel it. Depression may cause a teen to withdraw, making it seem as if they feel nothing at all.

4. Extreme Changes

Depression may appear as abrupt shifts in interests, habits, or relationships, such as:

Withdrawing from sports or activities once enjoyed

Losing interest in hobbies such as gaming or art

Changing friend groups or suddenly losing friends

Noticeable weight gain or loss without clear cause

Low energy or fatigue

Significant sleep changes

If you notice these shifts, ask your teen about them directly. Sometimes, naming what you see can open the door to important conversations.

5. Physical Symptoms

The mind and body are deeply connected. Depression can show up as headaches, stomach pain, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other unexplained symptoms. When no medical cause is found, these physical complaints may be a body’s way of signaling emotional distress.

How to Support Your Child

You know your child best. Being a good parent doesn’t mean your teen won’t face problems — it means you stand by them as they do. If you notice possible signs of depression, ask about them directly. Don’t shy away from using the words “depression,” “self-harm,” or “suicide.” Asking about these issues does not encourage them; instead, it makes teens feel less alone.

Sometimes the most sensitive and thoughtful young people — the ones destined for rich, meaningful relationships — struggle the most. When they do, your support and willingness to seek professional help can be lifesaving.

Danielle Platt, MD, is an Assistant Professor in the department of Adolescent Medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is the co-medical director of the CHOP at Belmont Behavioral Health System collaboration. Dr. Platt is skilled in the treatment and management of eating disorders, mental health advocacy, and improving physician competency in recognizing and understanding childhood/adolescent trauma. This op-ed is connected to a project by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and the Center for Parent and Teen Communication, which aims to equip Jewish teens and families with resilience-building tools rooted in science and Jewish values.