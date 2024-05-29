How to Make Mujadara —Middle Eastern Lentils and Rice

By Miriam Szokovski

Mujadara is a deceptively simple dish common throughout the Middle East and Israel. Its base components are rice, lentils and caramelized onions, which might seem boring, but when they come together, it’s magical.

Some versions use spices like garlic, cumin and cinnamon, but the versions I’m familiar with stick to just onions and salt for seasoning; the lentils add a peppery flavor.

You’ll find this on regular rotation in most Sephardic households — typically served with Israeli salad and spiced yogurt (unless part of a meat meal, in which case no yogurt).

It’s a one-pot, no-mess meal, so go ahead and give it a try. You might start making it on regular rotation, too.

Mujadara | Pareve

Serves 6-8

1 large Spanish onion

½ cup oil

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup lentils

2 cups Basmati rice

2 cups water

Slice the onion into half-rounds. Add the onions and oil to a deep frying pan or a pot. You’re going to cook the rice and lentils in here, too, so make sure you choose one that will fit it all.

Start the onions over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and cook for about an hour, stirring every so often. You want them deeply caramelized. Add the salt about halfway through.

Remove the onions and set them aside for later.

Soak the lentils for 15 minutes. Drain.

Add the lentils to the pot and enough water to just cover. Cook for 15 minutes.

Keep the lentils in the pot and add the rice and another 2 cups of water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat and keep it covered for 10 minutes. Uncover and let it sit for another 10 minutes. Fluff it with a fork.

Serve it warm with the onions piled on top, or mix them through — it’s up to you.

Miriam Szokovski is a writer, editor and member of the Chabad.org editorial team.