How to Create a Business Succession Plan: A Guide to Getting Started

The most effective succession plans start with clarity on outcomes — not mechanics.

Start by clarifying your priorities, including financial goals, business direction, and stakeholder expectations. This alignment will guide key decisions, from choosing a successor to structuring the transition.

Jim Benedict, head of Business Owner Solutions, PNC Private Bank, said: “We tell clients to ‘begin with the end in mind.’ How would they like their family wealth and business to be structured? What do they want to accomplish? What’s important to them? Once we know the answers to those questions, we can look at succession methods and wealth structures.”