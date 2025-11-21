How the Mitzvah Food Program Creates Thanksgiving Joy for Families Facing Hunger

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia

The familiar sounds, smells and tastes of holiday meal preparation are starting to fill many kitchens across Greater Philadelphia communities — but unfortunately not all.

For some households still grappling with economic uncertainty — challenges that persist even as the government reopens, with social service funding still shaky — planning for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner remains out of reach. That’s where the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Mitzvah Food Program (MFP) is stepping in with holiday food and hope for families throughout the region.

“The Mitzvah Food Program has saved us a lot of money over the years and made our SNAP dollars last us longer,” said Harold, last name withheld for privacy, a senior who receives delivery services due to medical reasons. “I cannot put it into words how thankful we are to be a part of this program. … MFP has been wonderful to work with to meet my nutritional needs.”

Since 1996, MFP has helped people like Harold by providing fresh, frozen and nonperishable food to those in need. Operating out of four sites — Old York Road, Main Line, Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia – the program served nearly 8,000 individual clients with more than 40,000 food packages last fiscal year. These numbers only continue to grow, as an influx of new clients facing financial pressure and food insecurity are needing the services of MFP.

In the midst of ramping up emergency food distributions, all four pantry locations still held their annual Thanksgiving distribution. Thanks to Philabundance’s contribution, the Mitzvah Food Program gave out 506 turkeys, cornish hens and chickens, including kosher and non-kosher options, to clients.

“Mitzvah Food Program has been a valued partner with Philabundance for 25 years,” said Philabundance CEO Loree D. Jones Brown. “In addition to serving nutritious foods to the community, they offer valuable social services to neighbors. They are a vital part of [our] mission to end hunger for good.”

Thanksgiving food packages were complete with shelf-stable, holiday dinner staples, like cranberry sauce and canned yams, thanks to a contribution from the SHARE Food Program.

“In a time of food crisis and reduced SNAP benefits, true partnership makes all the difference,” said SHARE Executive Director George Matysik. “We are very grateful for the Mitzvah Food Program and your steadfast commitment to feeding our community.”

Clients like Harriet B., last name withheld for anonymity, said they “are grateful for all of the fresh produce and low-sodium foods [from the Mitzvah Food Program] … especially during the holiday season, and with the SNAP cuts.”

Unique to the Mitzvah Food Program is its choice-based model. Clients are allotted a number of points that they can use to select what foods they will receive, with more nutritious options requiring fewer points as a way to encourage more balanced diets.

“Prepackaged food boxes often miss the mark for families with dietary restrictions, cultural preferences or specific health needs,” said the Jewish Federation’s Project Director Michael Costello, who oversees the management of the Mitzvah Food Program. “It is important to realize that just because someone is in need, it doesn’t mean that they will use or eat whatever you give them. Choice is a vital component to addressing hunger.”

Costello further explained: “Food is a right, not a privilege. And regardless of someone’s income level, they should be able to have a say in what they and their families eat.”

Supporting these efforts is a dedicated volunteer base of community partners and volunteers that help year-round.

Karen Robinson is one such volunteer, who is also a client of the Mitzvah Food Program and will receive her Thanksgiving food from the pantry again this year.

“I give the Mitzvah Food Program my gratitude,” Robinson said while volunteering at an emergency distribution at the Northeast pantry. “I appreciate the pantry, because they are helping me so I can help somebody else.”

Last fiscal year, the Mitzvah Food Program was supported by more than 9,500 volunteer hours.

“Anybody who has free time, pick a pantry in your area and go help,” Robinson shared. “Because they need your help.”

You can learn more about the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Mitzvah Food Program and how to support efforts to fight hunger by visiting jewishphilly.org/mfp.