Hebrew Free Loan Society Hosting Philly Food Tour

The Hebrew Free Loan Society of Greater Philadelphia is known for giving out interest-free loans to domestic abuse victims, those seeking finances for their education and people who need help covering medical expenses, among others.

It is work rooted in the Torah value stated in Exodus 22:24: “If you lend money to My people, to the poor among you, do not act toward them as a creditor; exact no interest from them.” Hflphilly.org even repeats this passage.

This is deeply serious, even moral, work.

But on April 26, beginning at 10:45 a.m., HFLS of Greater Philly will finally get to have some fun.

That day, the local chapter will host a food tour to businesses that once received HFLS loans. They include the 48th Street Grille, Bart’s Bagels, FaceClock Zero Proof Lounge & Gallery and Downtown Cheese Shop. A trolley will pick participants up at Reading Terminal Market.

Small business loans are part of the HFLS portfolio. Often, they provide funding for that final piece of equipment or renovation that allows the business to open, according to Anna Marx, the executive director of the Philadelphia organization.

The tour will show participants what an interest-free loan can do. It will also be a chance to eat more than you would on a normal day, Marx said. Alex Tewfik, the former food editor at Philadelphia Magazine who left to open the East Passyunk restaurant Mish Mish in 2022, will also meet up with the tour to give a presentation.

“Everyone I’ve talked to about it thinks it’s a really fun idea,” Marx said.

It was actually the brainchild of a former HFLS of Greater Philadelphia president, Amy Krulik, who remains a board member at the organization. Krulik knew that “a number of our businesses were restaurants,” said Marx, and had been saying since Marx’s hiring in July 2023 that they should organize a food tour.

But since Marx’s hiring, the organization has also had to figure out how to manage a large increase in loan money and volume. In 2024, HFLS launched an interest-free loan program for domestic violence abuse victims. Last year, it got a new grant of $250,000 from a foundation. Over the last five years, its loan volume has tripled.

Under Marx, the organization has invested in social media and communications. But for the most part, applicants are finding out about the programs through word of mouth.

“That has begun to kind of snowball over the years,” she said.

But recently, Marx and her team have gotten the increased volume under control. That left more time for activities.

“We can do more fun things in the community,” Marx said.

The small business loan program started 12 years ago after a congregant made a large donation to Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen. It was given in memory of a family member who had been an entrepreneur.

The synagogue needed a partner to run a loan program, so it enlisted HFLS. Beth Or and HFLS share two board members to oversee the program together.

Its first recipient was 48th Street Grille, now a successful Jamaican and Caribbean restaurant in West Philadelphia. Back then, the owner was about $15,000 shy of the last investment he needed to make before he could open his doors. The Hebrew Free Loan Society of Greater Philadelphia filled the gap.

“For most of them, it’s really about achieving their dreams,” Marx said.

The business loan program is non-sectarian, meaning anyone in the community can apply, including non-Jews. But many of the owners who have received business loans from HFLS are Jews, according to Marx. Regardless of their background, it remains “a Jewish principle to give out interest-free loans,” she said.

“We’re putting the power in their hands to say, ‘We believe in you,’” she said.

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