Haverford College Bans Two After Disruption of Israeli Journalist’s Campus Talk

Haverford College announced on Feb. 4 that two individuals have been banned indefinitely after “shouting down” Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur at a campus talk on Feb. 1.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing protesters wearing keffiyehs, with two of them holding a bullhorn and shouting, “When Gaza is burned, you will all burn too,” and “Shame.” The protesters were removed from the auditorium, but the video then shows them banging on a side door to the room.

The director of Campus Safety, Jerry Fayette, released a statement following the event saying, “We can confirm that neither of the parties is a student, nor are they members of the Haverford College community. As we conclude our investigation, the persons in question will be considered persona non grata, which bans them from our campus indefinitely.”

The event, titled “Roots, Return & Reality: Jews, Israel and the Myth of Settler Colonialism,” was hosted by Club CHAI, an organization made up of Jewish staff and faculty from Haverford and Bryn Mawr colleges, and was open to the wider Haverford community.

According to attendees, the protesters entered after the program had started, lining the back wall and sitting on the steps of the nearly full auditorium.

According to Anna Braun, a senior at Haverford and an active member in Haverford Chabad who introduced Rettig Gur at the start of the event, around 20 protesters entered the auditorium once the program had already started. “Obviously, when 20 people walk inside a room late, it sort of does feel somewhat disruptive,” Braun said.

Attendee Marissa Martino Golden, an associate professor of political science and the director of Hebrew and Judaic studies at Bryn Mawr College, said she found the protest to be “very unsettling.”

Both Martino Golden and Braun recalled protesters arriving late and beginning to shout after Rettig Gur had opened the floor to questions. According to organizers of the event, four campus security officers were present, and students and members of the community were required to show ID before entering. However, Barak Mendelsohn, a Haverford College professor of political science and an event organizer, told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent that he witnessed students letting protesters inside the building through an emergency exit.

“What happened in the event … involved people from outside in cooperation with students from Haverford and Bryn Mawr, and it was just terrible,” he said.

Mendelsohn also said that, because of the disruption, he has learned that “You cannot have events for Jews without providing some kind of more serious security.”

Martino Golden added, “It’s a small liberal arts college … they’re not supposed to have to be dealing with people from outside the community who are coming with bullhorns.”

The president of Haverford College, Wendy Raymond, released a statement separate from Fayette to students, staff and faculty stating, “Shouting down a speaker whom one does not agree with is never acceptable and stands outside of our shared community values.”

Fayette added in his statement that, after investigating, Campus Safety found “clear violations of Haverford’s Policy on Expressive Freedom and Responsibility.” Those violations included “indoor use of a bullhorn to amplify sound,” “disruption of a guest speaker” and “at least one physical altercation between attendees.”

Members of the college’s student council also released a statement about the event, writing, “During that event, a group of protesters sat in opposition to the speaker. Many people observed a variety of different things at this event, including an attack on a protester which deeply frightened and disturbed members of Students’ Council.”

Braun said the student council’s response “was quite upsetting to me, but also not surprising,” and added that she was “relatively surprised” that the president sent a schoolwide statement condemning the protesters.

Martino Golden said, “It’s disappointing that their takeaway, instead of ‘We should be embarrassed; we behaved poorly in front of our neighbors,’ was to apply hostility towards the local community.”

Rettig Gur published his thoughts on the event in an article in The Free Press titled, “Why I Let Anti-Israel Protesters Interrupt My Talk.” “I went to Haverford College to talk about history. I ended up teaching my interrupters a lesson I hope they don’t forget,” he said.

