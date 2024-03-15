Harper Reese Journi Gordon

Erica Brooke and Jared Michael Gordon of Chalfont announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Reese Journi, born on Aug. 2 at Doylestown Hospital.

Harper Reese Journi is named in loving memory of her maternal grandfather, Henry Fajge; her paternal grandfather, Robert Gordon; and her paternal aunt, Erica Jill Gordon.

Sharing in their joy are grandmother Marsha Polin Fajge of Chalfont, formerly of Richboro; grandparents Arlene and Ken Walters of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Richboro; uncle and aunt Adam and Cheryl Fajge of Sellersville; and cousins Zach and Ryan Fajge.