Hadassah Leaders Discuss Planning the Future

(Left to right): Linda Amorosia, director of business development, Phyllis Halpern, Anne Crozier, director of elder care coordination, Eileen Weinstein, president of the Newtown chapter of Hadassah in Bucks County. Linda and Anne discussed “Planning the Journey of Life: Staying Legally Safe and Protected” with members of Newtown Hadassah at Anne’s Choice on Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Barbara Steiner