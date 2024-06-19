Grilled Beef Kebabs

Miriam Szokovski

Given summer’s official start this week, this kebab recipe could not be more timely.

This recipe is quick and easy. You can make it on a grill or in the oven. It’s great for supper or a late-afternoon barbecue; a friend of mine even makes them on Friday and serves them for Shabbat lunch. They’re good hot, cold or at room temperature, and you can use any combination of vegetables you like. Oh — and most importantly — they’re delicious.

Warning: If you’re grilling, soak the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before you start (unless you have secret pyromaniac tendencies, and specifically want them to go up in flames).

Cut the meat into approximately 1-inch chunks. Don’t stress too much about getting them exactly right — as long as they are approximately the same size, they’ll cook evenly.

Prepare the marinade. Measure the soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, honey/apricot jam and red wine vinegar into a blender and whip together until you have a thick, slightly scary-looking, bowl of brown liquid.

Throw in the meat and let the flavors work their magic. You can do it in a bowl, or in a Ziploc bag. The meat needs at least 30 minutes in the marinade, but it can definitely be longer. You can even prepare the meat the night before, and let it marinate until you use it.

Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables. It’s important not to cut the pieces too small. You want enough space on all sides of the skewer so that the pieces don’t break. Some vegetables are more sensitive than others. Mushrooms, for example — cut them much bigger than you’d think. I often just cut them in half, or quarters if they’re bigger mushrooms.

This is a great recipe to make as an activity with children. Older kids who can safely use a sharp knife can do almost all the work themselves. I’ve done it many times in a preschool classroom, where the kids are using only plastic knives.

Time for a skewering party! Keep the ingredients separate, so that everyone can use whichever combination of vegetables they would like.

Carefully thread the vegetables and meat onto the skewers, leaving some space between each (this helps it cook properly). Make sure you don’t stab yourself with the pointy end.

Grilled Beef Kebabs | Meat

Kebab ingredients:

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 red onion

1 zucchini

1 box mushrooms (approximately 10)

20 grape tomatoes

½ can pineapple pieces (not crushed)

1½ pounds meat (I used London broil)

Marinade ingredients:

⅓ cup olive oil

⅓ cup soy sauce

½ cup apricot jam or ¼ cup honey

4 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Cut the meat into 1-inch chunks.

Blend the marinade ingredients and add the meat. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

If using a grill, soak the skewers for 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Cut the vegetables into chunks — in a similar size to the meat.

Thread the meat and vegetables onto the skewers. Leave some space between the pieces.

Grill for 8-10 minutes, or bake at 450° F for 10 minutes.