Gov. Josh Shapiro to Publish Memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is releasing a memoir about his life and career that will cover his rapid political rise and the trauma of the arson attack on the governor’s residence on Passover this past April.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, said this week that Shapiro’s book, “Where We Keep the Light: From a Life of Service,” will go on sale Jan. 27.

According to Harper, Shapiro will share stories of his family, faith and career in public service. Shapiro, 52, was elected governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 and made Kamala Harris’ shortlist as a running mate during last year’s presidential election. He is often spoken about as a potential candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2028.

A press release about the book says that Shapiro will open up “about the toughest and most pivotal times of his life,” including the night an arsonist set fire to the governor’s mansion while he and his family slept inside, his consideration for the Democratic vice presidential nomination in 2024, and “how experiences in his childhood shaped him to be the empathetic leader and pragmatic problem-solver that he is today.”

[email protected]