From 4th St. to Cross St.

Freddi Tachman Carlip

February 4, 1942,

Laydy, Belarus

21 Shulrickters

My Bubbie’s family

Murdered at the hands

Of Hitler’s henchmen

The blood of my family

Spilled senselessly

Because they were Jews

21 names

Inscribed

At Yad Vashem

In Israel

The memorial to the Holocaust

The six million

Never forget!

Never forget…

The best journeys

Sometimes

Go backwards

The best journeys

Stir emotions

The best journeys

Wrap us in the past

And remind us

Of our beginnings

Of our roots

Our families

Forever gone

Forever in our hearts

A chocolate soda

At Simon’s

Watching the bottles at Franks

Being filled

With luscious soda

Orange, Vishniak, Ginger Ale

Breakfast at Allen’s

A South Philly Restaurette

Down the street from Mt Sinai

Where I was born

Allen’s is gone

The hospital still there

Looking smaller

Than I remember

When I was a candy striper

Having wheelchair races with Harriet and Faith

And Bobby Rydell’s cousin Anna

And Cross St

Bubbie Cohen

Her soothing voice

Singing Yiddish lullabyes

Joe the barber

Lemon water ice

The Moore St fire

The pushcarts

Shopping on 7th Street

The Shul where Zayde Tachman

Walked every day to daven

Women in the balcony

Children everywhere

Visions of swaying men

My Zayde

Chanting the prayers

Wrapped in their tallises

And the joy my Zayde felt

When I was with him

His ainicle

His shayne maidele

The chicken soup

The “water-melone”

The Parade on New Year’s Day

On Broad St

And on Second St

To go back after all these years

To relive

To recapture

What is gone

What lives only in memories

There’s

The little girl

Me…

Scampering after Cousin Saul

In the park on 4th St

There’s Daddy and Uncle Schpitz

Keeping an eye on us

Smoking and talking

There’s the 4th St trolley

Clanging its way on the tracks

My personal transportation

To Center City

Look…

There’s Zayde Tachman

Sitting on the bench

By the house he shares with Aunt Eva and Uncle Sam

Our apartment…two-doors down

Saul’s…around the corner

Bubbie Cohen’s

Two blocks away

Family…

Always close by

Caring for each other

Generation after generation

When did I become the Matriarch?

When did I become “Bubbie”?

The one with the stories

The photographs

The memories

The ache in my heart

Grows deeper

Each year

For my parents

My grandparents

My aunts and uncles

The Tachmans, the Tragers

The Kreevashevs, the Shulrickters

The ache grows deeper yet

For the 21 family members

Of blessed memory

The ones I never knew

I keep all their memories alive

For me

For my children

Michael and Marcy

For my grandchildren

Shaymus and Zoe

My shayne yingeles, shayne maideles

The tears flow

As I write

And remember…

4th Street

Cross Street

The 21

And the little girl

Who will live inside of me

Forever

Freddi Tachman Carlip is a native of Philadelphia and now lives in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.