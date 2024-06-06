Florida Man Facing Death Sentence Allowed to Cover Swastika Face Tattoos for Trial

A Florida man facing a potential death sentence was granted permission to cover a swastika tattoo under his right eye, after his lawyers argued it could bias the jury against him.

Accused of murdering two women in 2019—one by strangulation and the other with a car—Wade Wilson, 30, allegedly confessed to his father and ex-girlfriend. He spent the last five years behind bars, his trial delayed by his first attorney’s death and his escape attempt. The trial began on Monday in a Cape Floral courthouse.

Despite Judge Nicholas Thompson’s approval of his lawyers’ request to cover up a small swastika under his right eye and other images, most of the defendant’s provocative body art remained visible.

Other intimidating illustrations Wilson chose to apply to his face include lines extending up his checks from his mouth like a cut-out smile, with simulated stitches holding his face together, reminiscent of the Joker antagonist in the Batman film “The Dark Knight.”

Additional charges against Wilson include grand theft auto, battery, burglary and petty theft.