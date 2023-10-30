Flight From Israel Mobbed by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Airport in Russia’s Dagestan Republic

Gabe Friedman

Hundreds of people stormed onto the tarmac at the airport in Russia’s Dagestan republic on Sunday as a flight from Israel arrived, reportedly yelling antisemitic slogans and forcing officials to shut the airport down.

There were no reports of violence or arrests at the Makhachkala airport, the Associated Press reported. Various videos circling on social media showed the scene.

Dagestan is a majority-Muslim republic of over three million people in Eastern Europe, next to Georgia and Azerbaijan, that is under Russian jurisdiction.

In a statement released Sunday night, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.” Netanyahu’s office added that the Israeli ambassador to Russia was working with Russia to keep Israelis and Jews safe.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District said it was looking through CCTV footage to identify the protesters for possible arrests.

“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram, according to the AP. “Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians … We urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters incensed by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza have participated in large demonstrations around the globe since Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7. Some protests have included violence, vandalism, antisemitic chants and threats of violence against Jews and Israelis.