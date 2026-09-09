Opinion: Family Wants Nonprofit to Stop Using a Holocaust Survivor’s Name

By Warren H. Cohn

Imagine a Philadelphia organization calling itself the Marian Anderson Institute for Concert Hall Exclusion.

You wouldn’t need a lawyer to explain the problem. Nobody in this city would. There’d be a statement from her family by lunch, the name would be gone by the end of the month, and the only debate would be over how it happened in the first place.

Now try the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Institute for Overturning Roe. The Cesar Chavez Foundation for Mass Deportation. The Donald J. Trump Center for Transgender Equality. Same result every time, and not because of any statute. Because everyone understands instinctively that you don’t put a person’s name on the thing they spent their life fighting.

All of those are invented. There is a real one, it is registered here in Pennsylvania, and this summer the state opened an investigation into it.

Raphael Lemkin was a Polish Jewish lawyer who lost 49 members of his family in the Holocaust. He spent the war years on a problem that sounds academic and isn’t: what had been done to his people had no name, and a crime without a name can’t be prosecuted. In 1944, he built one, out of the Greek genos and the Latin cide. He spent the rest of his life, broke and mostly alone, pushing the United Nations to adopt the convention that gave the word legal force. Nearly every atrocity prosecution since rests on it.

In 2021, a nonprofit was incorporated in Pennsylvania and called itself the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention. It did not consult his family. Within weeks of Oct. 7, it was publishing statements that Israel was committing genocide, and it has since become one of the most-cited sources for that claim worldwide.

Joseph Lemkin, an attorney in New Jersey and Raphael’s closest living relative, asked them to stop using the family name.

They said no.

Two things before I go further.

I work with the European Jewish Association, which supports the family here. Weigh what I say accordingly.

And this, which matters more: you don’t have to agree with me about Gaza to agree with me about this.

If you believe Israel has committed genocide, believe it. Say it, publish it, march for it. Neither I nor the Lemkin family is asking you to stop, and I wouldn’t be writing this if we were.

The family has not asked the institute to change a single position. Not one word of its output. They haven’t asked anyone to revoke its tax status, cut its funding, or restrict what it publishes.

They’re asking for the name. That’s the whole request. Change the name, keep every opinion you hold, forever, at any volume you like.

When they were refused, they filed a complaint with Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations and wrote to Gov. Josh Shapiro. In June they delivered 100 letters to Shapiro, Attorney General Dave Sunday, the Justice Department, the IRS and Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation. In July, the state opened its investigation.

Two years. A hundred letters. A state investigation. For a name on a website.

The institute rejects all of it, calls the complaint defamatory, and says the campaign against it is political. It has written that it shares Lemkin’s belief in the need for a Jewish national home, and that this hasn’t stopped it from seeing what it calls the genocide in front of it. That’s a real answer, and readers can weigh it.

But run it against the Marian Anderson example. Picture that organization issuing a statement that it shares her belief in the dignity of American music, and that this is precisely why it does what it does. Nobody in Philadelphia would find that persuasive for 10 seconds. The name would come off the door and no one’s cousin would need to hire counsel.

I’m not from here. But this is a Philadelphia charity, operating under Pennsylvania law, and what happens next belongs to Pennsylvania’s officials and to Philadelphia’s sense of itself. This city has never been shy about telling an institution when it has taken something that isn’t its.

Lemkin invented a word because what happened to his family couldn’t be described in the language that existed. When he finished, he had almost nothing left — no wife, no children, no money, no institution.

He had a word he made out of his own dead, and he had his name.

The word belongs to the world now. That’s what he wanted.

The name still belongs to a family. They’ve been asking politely for two years.

Take it off the door.

Warren H. Cohn is founder and CEO of RocketshipPR and cofounder of the American Middle East Press Association. He works with the European Jewish Association, which supports the Lemkin family in this matter.