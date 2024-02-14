Episode 14: Lizzy Savetsky on Expressing Yourself Publicly as a Jew

Lizzy Savetsky is a Jewish influencer with more than 353,000 Instagram followers. On Jan. 8, she spoke at Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen before an audience of about 500 women.

A month after that appearance, she joined The Jewish Exponent Podcast to discuss strategies for fighting what she calls “the media war” against Israel’s enemies. It’s a war Savetsky fights every day starting at 6:30 a.m. That’s when she gathers with her husband, the plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, to go over what she might respond to on social media.

There’s more. Take a listen: