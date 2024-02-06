Episode 13: Eagles Announcer Merrill Reese Talks About What Went Wrong in 2023

Merrill Reese, a member of Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen, has been the radio voice of the Philadelphia Eagles for 47 seasons. And the 81-year-old says he wants to keep going into 2024 and beyond.

Reese joined The Jewish Exponent Podcast to discuss the shocking failure that was the 2023 Eagles’ season. Philadelphia entered the year as a Super Bowl favorite, started 10-1 and then lost six of its final seven games, including a wild card playoff contest to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Has Reese ever called a season quite like that? And what comes next for the Birds?