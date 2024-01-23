Episode 12: Holocaust Educator Tova Rosenberg Discusses How to Remember

Tova Rosenberg is the founder of the Names, Not Numbers Holocaust oral history film project. It’s an educational program that connects K-12 students with Holocaust survivors for interviews about the survivors’ life stories. Over the course of a semester, students do research, write questions and conduct interviews in front of a camera.

They are then preserved for posterity.

Names, Not Numbers began in 2003. In the years since, adults have approached Rosenberg to discuss the impact it made on them.

So, what does Rosenberg think we should do to remember as the survivors, now mostly in their 80s and older, die off?