Episode 11: AG Candidate Jared Solomon Pledges to Fight Antisemitism

State Rep. Jared Solomon (District 202, Northeast Philadelphia) is running for attorney general of Pennsylvania. And in a December Pennsylvania Cable Network forum, he promised to become “the toughest attorney general when it comes to prosecuting hate crimes.”

On The Jewish Exponent Podcast, Solomon, who is Jewish, discussed what he meant by that. The Democrat wants to use the office of attorney general to fight antisemitism. His goal? To make Jews feel safe wearing chai necklaces in public again.

As Solomon explained, the problem is cultural. The AG’s office can help change the culture again.