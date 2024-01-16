Episode 10: U.S. Senator Bob Casey Discusses His Support for the Jewish Community

Bob Casey, the senior U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, has put himself out there in the Jewish community since Oct. 7.

He attended the March for Israel rally in Washington, D.C. He spoke at a rally against antisemitism at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia. He even visited a Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh.

The senator is running for reelection in 2024. But it’s also important to him to show up for his Jewish constituents, fight antisemitism at home and support Israel abroad.

On The Jewish Exponent Podcast, he talked about why.