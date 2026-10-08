Elliot Dickman: Center City Resident Builds a Life of Creativity and Jewish Community

By Faygie Holt

Most people who walk into Wawa are thinking about what kind of snack they’re going to grab or maybe their drink order. Elliot Dickman of Center City can walk into Wawa and think, I made a mobile game app for the store.

A creative technologist for NeoPangea, a West Reading-based experiential digital media company, Dickman’s job combines programming, software development and creative work in the interactive digital media space.

“What that looks like is doing everything from building mobile apps, like the game for Wawa, and a lot of museum work,” he said. “I worked on a handful of interactive exhibits for the National Geographic Museum of Exploration that just opened in Washington. I was at the museum for the installation process, and I got to see people try it out.

“It’s cool and rewarding to see work that you do being enjoyed by other people,” he said.

Dickman, 27, grew up in northern New Jersey, where he attended Modern Orthodox schools. He moved to Philadelphia to attend Drexel University, where he earned an undergraduate degree in animation and visual effects and a master’s in digital media.

Ten years later, he’s still in the city and has no plans to leave.

“At the time I graduated, I was working at Comcast, and obviously, they are local, but aside from that I love the Philadelphia community and don’t see myself leaving. A big draw for me about Philadelphia is the city itself. It’s super walkable. Living in Center City, I can walk anywhere I need to get to.

“And the way the city is structured results in a lot of these small neighborhoods with distinct personalities … which is really fun and there’s a ton of history and museums. Just so much to do and so much personality. I really like that,” he said.

Also a draw is the Jewish community he has enmeshed himself in. Dickman said he’s most affiliated with Mekor Habracha, but occasionally attends services at the South Philadelphia Shtiebel as well. He is also on the board of the Spruce Street Minyan, a traditional, egalitarian/nondenominational minyan that meets once a month in a “nonspecifically Jewish space” for Friday night services and Shabbat dinner. Between 70 and 100 people attend each month, primarily young adults in their 20s and 30s.

Like many who participate in the Spruce Street Minyan, Dickman first heard about it from friends because, as he explained, the group doesn’t really do publicity. “People just hear about it and come. It has a really grassroots vibe about it.”

Dickman said that while it is nothing like New York, Philadelphia is still big enough that there are always things going on Jewishly, and small enough that you recognize people when you attend events. And, he said, unlike in other places, young Jews in Philadelphia aren’t segregated by what denomination of Judaism they affiliate with so you can be friends with Jews from across the religious spectrum.

“There’s less cliqui-ness than you get in the other places because people are from so many walks of life and backgrounds, yet you go to the same events and the same shuls, which is also really nice,” he said.

In his downtime, Dickman likes to pursue creative endeavors. Most recently, he’s taken up watchmaking. Though he buys the movements that power the watch, he will design watches from scratch, including the dials and the cases, and then assemble them. The process can take anywhere from a few hours, “if I’m putting one together where I’ve bought all the parts” to weeks “if I’m designing a lot of it and getting parts manufactured.”

He’s also a big reader, drawn to both fiction and nonfiction. Currently he’s slowly making his way through a nonfiction work from 1973 about the false messiah Shabtai Tzvi that he calls “really fascinating.”

Then there’s his membership in the Freemasons, where he is a “master Freemason.”

“You hear a lot about it in pop culture, like in ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ and I wondered what’s going on there, so that compelled me to join. I’m still involved, but I wouldn’t say it’s a major part of my life,” he said, adding that “the specific lodge I joined is very Jewish, so that’s also kind of fun.”

“Judaism always has been and always will be a part of my identity as a person,” said Dickman, “and that manifests itself more than anything else in being a part of the community and having a sense of community.”

For example, he said that before starting college he and a friend went to Paris. But their flight home was canceled. While that might have been a big problem for other 18-year-olds, the boys reached out to friends and family back home, and pretty quickly were able to find a place to stay within the Jewish community of Paris.

“As a Jew,” Dickman said, “no matter where you end up or where you find yourself, there’s always a community of people that you are naturally a part of. Being Jewish will always tie you to other Jews.”

Faygie Holt is an award-winning journalist, whose articles have been published worldwide and translated into multiple languages.