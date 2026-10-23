Opinion: El-Sayed’s Viral Video was a Diversionary Tactic, not His JFK Moment

Worse than that, they began to form an online mob that attempted to bully any journalists who wrote about the issue or asked similar questions. Indeed, one CBS journalist who praised the question posed to El-Sayed without even expressing an opinion about the exchange was forced to apologize. More ominously, the same press outlets began pushing a narrative in which CBS News head Bari Weiss, whose efforts to transform a news operation that had become notorious for its liberal bias into one that is more balanced, was denounced for encouraging journalists to dig into the story. As one headline read, “Bari Weiss Exposed for Pushing CBS to Smear Democratic Candidates.”

The object is to portray El-Sayed as a brave man standing up to prejudice in much the same way Kennedy faced down those in 1960 who said a Catholic ought not to be elected president of the United States. In his speech to a group of Protestant pastors in Houston, JFK famously said, “I am not the Catholic candidate for president. I am the Democratic Party’s candidate for president who happens also to be a Catholic.”

That’s the same point El-Sayed is trying to make in an ad that the Times singled out in an article as a model of liberal tolerance.

The difference is that Kennedy was swatting down a prejudice rooted in the myths of a bygone era. There was no Catholic conspiracy to rule America. By the 1960s, the differences between Christian denominations no longer mattered as they once did. JFK’s platform had nothing to do with the Vatican or any sect’s agenda.

By contrast, concerns about the Brotherhood are not a witch-hunt aimed at American Muslims. If El-Sayed were simply a garden-variety liberal Democrat, his religion and/or ethnic background would be no more of an issue than Kennedy’s Catholicism or that of former President Joe Biden. After El-Sayed conducted an openly antisemitic primary campaign with endless repetition of blood libels against Jews and the Jewish state, it would be irresponsible for both his opponents and the media not to bring that up.

The fact that he does have personal connections to a radical Islamist group and that he also supports efforts to delegitimize the Jewish presence in the public square and seeks to demonize Israel are not a coincidence. They also make close scrutiny of his beliefs all the more important.

Kennedy’s affirmation that he was not “the Catholic candidate” rang true because his political beliefs were not a function of his religion. With El-Sayed, it’s the opposite. The main thrust of his campaign against Israel and demonizing Jews emanates directly from the Islamist beliefs of the Brotherhood and is pursued by its American frontmen at ISNA and CAIR.

Rather than defending his Muslim faith, what his apologists are doing is normalizing antisemitism and hatred for Israel. And paying attention to that is not an act of prejudice.

It also matters because of what we’ve already seen happening in Europe. It should be understood that events in France are the result of a complicated mix of factors.

The riots may have their origins in protests about underfunded schools. However, legitimate complaints about it were, as has been done innumerable times in French political history, exploited by radicals with agendas that were insurrectionary rather than reformist. The violence was fomented by the French-equivalent of America’s Antifa thugs, whether anarchists or Marxists.

A substantial number of those who took over the streets and participated in mass violence and looting were immigrants from Muslim countries in North Africa and other former French colonial possessions, or their children or grandchildren who have not assimilated into the country’s economy. The fault for that may partly lie with the French government, though it is far from clear that most of this population is ready to be absorbed into French culture or society.

This has produced a significant Muslim minority—estimated at 10% of the total—at war with French and Western civilization. As in the rest of Europe, it is now former colonial peoples who are colonizing the native land of others and insisting that it should change to accommodate their concerns and religious sensibilities.

The same is happening in Britain, where a similar red-green alliance is influencing the Labour Party government to tilt even farther to the left and against Israel. Jews in both countries no longer feel safe. But at this rate, what is happening to Jews now will, sooner or later, happen to other groups, including the once-dominant indigenous majority that is slated for minority status at some point.