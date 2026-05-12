Einav Israel: Marlton Resident Finds Calling at Kellman Brown Academy

Einav Israel, 34, is Israeli, but she had to move away from her native country to truly appreciate it.

Israel came to the United States in 2021 so her husband could study for a Ph.D. in philosophy at Temple University. The former educator in Israel found a job in education here, too, at Kellman Brown Academy in Voorhees, New Jersey. Though she didn’t teach Judaic studies, Hebrew or Israeli culture in the Jewish state, her background and life experience made her qualified to do so in the U.S.

After five years of exploring her heritage to teach it to the next generation, she wants to do this work for the rest of her life.

“I want to create Israeli curriculums about culture, about music, about food. How does stuff happen in Israel?” Israel said. “And I want to teach them to schools and communities around the world.”

The Marlton resident recently won the Herman Fraint Award for Jewish Day School Teaching Excellence. Presented by KBA, the award is named for Herman Fraint, a longtime advocate of Jewish education in South Jersey. Israel has also taught various grade levels in Israeli culture, which includes food, music, geographical areas, slang and language, at the Hebrew school at Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill.

“My work is never just work. It’s something I take home. Getting this award shows that all the hard work is given to other people as well,” she said.

When Israel came to the U.S., she needed to work, as her husband was a student. She had experience as a teacher; KBA was nearby; and the school needed an educator in Judaic studies, Hebrew and Israeli culture. It was a fit, even though Israel had never taught those subjects before.

She grew up in northern Israel in the Lower Galilee, in a secular home that still followed “basic tradition and culture,” like the weekly Shabbat celebration and other holidays. She was sort of like an Israeli cultural Jew. But the job at KBA gave her a chance to look into the “deep knowledge behind everything,” she said.

“It was like, I can’t say a healing process because I wasn’t wounded, but I found so much more about something that I already loved,” she added.

As she studied, Israel kept asking questions and wanting to learn more. The biggest lesson was straightforward: The Jewish nation is connected, and that’s unique.

“No matter where we are and if we are miles apart, if people here have never been to Israel, if Jewish people here have never met Israeli soldiers, I learned that the connection and the caring, knowing we are one nation, is something no one else has,” Israel explained.

“Thinking about other people that are fighting for us and working toward doing something for them, if it is collecting money or clothes, or sending cards and food, it is incredible to me.”

She was also inspired by the dedication of her students to this project.

“The kids, they care so much. It’s beyond what I ever could have dreamed,” she said. “Coming here and seeing how much Judaism is appreciated and adored, I want to do even more.”

Israel tries to, as she put it, bring her “Israeliness” into her classrooms. She wants students to feel like they are in Israel, in terms of music, language, food and even behavior.

“They love it. And these are the things that keep them so enchanted about Israel,” she said. “For me, it’s like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Israel wants to start her own firm to bring this educational experience to other schools. She has no formal plans at this point, but she is starting to talk to community members about the idea.

“I have so many people here that are interested, people in the community that love the idea of it, and are pushing me to keep going,” she said.

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