Editorial: What Victory in Iran Might Actually Look Like

When President Donald Trump declared that the United States would demand “unconditional surrender” from Iran, the phrase carried unmistakable historical weight. It evoked the end of World War II, when the United States forced Imperial Japan to capitulate after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But history also explains why such language can mislead.

“Unconditional surrender” assumes a centralized government capable of ordering its armed forces to stand down and a military hierarchy willing to obey. In 1945, Japan still had an emperor whose authority could end the war. Iran’s power structure looks very different. Military authority is divided among competing institutions, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Basij militia and the regular army, each with its own leadership networks and survival instincts.

Recent U.S.–Israeli strikes that targeted senior commanders may have weakened the regime’s military capacity. But they may also have fragmented Iran’s chain of command. In such circumstances, surrender is not merely unlikely. It may be structurally impossible.

There is another reason Tehran is unlikely to capitulate: the personal stakes for those who hold power. The clerical regime has ruled through repression for decades, jailing and killing thousands of protesters. Commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and Basij understand that surrender could mean not just political defeat but personal ruin. Leaders facing that prospect rarely lay down their arms voluntarily.

Military history offers another caution. Airpower alone rarely forces regimes to collapse. Strategic bombing can destroy infrastructure and weaken military capability, but it seldom produces the clean political endings leaders promise.

The current war reflects those limits. Iran is a vast country where surviving forces can disperse and regroup even after severe losses. Fighters remain capable of launching missiles or drones against Gulf infrastructure, shipping lanes or American bases. At the same time, wars are shaped not only by battlefield realities but also by political and economic pressures. Rising oil prices and nervous markets often push leaders to signal that the end may be near even while military planners argue there is more work to do.

If unconditional surrender is unrealistic, what comes next?

The uncomfortable answer is that the United States and Israel may have to choose among imperfect outcomes. One option would be to declare success after severely degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and then disengage, accepting a weakened but still hostile regime in Tehran. Another would be escalation — expanding the air campaign to broader targets, including infrastructure whose destruction would impose immense hardship on Iranian civilians while offering diminishing military returns. A third possibility would be sending ground forces into a country of nearly 90 million people, the most decisive military option but also the most dangerous politically and strategically.

There is also a fourth possibility: negotiations. Tehran may not surrender, but it could eventually seek talks once the costs of the war become clear. Such diplomacy would not be built on trust.

But in wartime negotiations often function less as reconciliation than as an exit ramp.

In conflicts like this, victory rarely arrives with dramatic declarations of surrender. More often it means something quieter but still consequential: a weakened adversary whose military capabilities have been sharply degraded. That outcome may lack the drama of history’s most famous endings — but it may be the most realistic definition of victory available.