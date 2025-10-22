Editorial: What Comes Next?

What comes next in Gaza will not be decided by hope, sympathy, or eloquent speeches. It will be decided by whether those who endorsed the Trump peace framework — the United States, key Arab partners, Israel and Hamas — actually follow through on what they agreed to do. The time for vague calls to “do something” has passed. The outlines exist.

What is needed now is the will to enforce them.

When President Donald Trump unveiled his 20-point Gaza plan in late September, it was not just another diplomatic gesture. It was a roadmap with deadlines, obligations and enforcement mechanisms designed to prevent backsliding.

Leaders gathered at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to endorse the framework. Israel’s cabinet approved a cease-fire consistent with its first phase. Hamas nominally accepted core elements but signaled hesitation from the outset. Phase one called for a cease-fire, an Israeli military drawdown to agreed lines and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Those steps were incomplete but holding — until now.

Last weekend’s Hamas attacks in Rafah and along the Yellow Line have changed the equation. Rocket-propelled grenades and sniper fire targeting Israeli troops in agreed-upon zones was not a misunderstanding.

It was a calculated, coordinated and dangerous violation of the cease-fire Hamas itself signed. Israel’s response — targeted airstrikes to destroy tunnels and terror sites — underscores the seriousness of the breach.

Hamas has tried to disclaim responsibility, insisting it cannot communicate with its operatives in those areas. That excuse is as flimsy as it is familiar. A cease-fire that is not respected by one side is not a cease-fire at all.

Phase two of the plan was always the hard part: Hamas disarmament, the deployment of a stabilization force and the creation of a new Palestinian administrative structure that excludes Hamas from governing Gaza.

Hamas was already resisting those steps, clinging to security functions it had pledged to surrender. Now, with fresh attacks, it is testing whether the international community will impose consequences or look the other way. If the framework is to mean anything, violations must not be cost-free.

Arab states have already charted their own vision for Gaza’s future. Earlier this year, the Arab League adopted a five-year, $53 billion reconstruction plan, based on a technocratic Palestinian administration and robust oversight. Hamas has no role in that plan.

The U.S. framework and the Arab plan are aligned in their sequencing: security first, governance second, reconstruction after that. That vision collapses if Hamas believes it can undermine agreements without repercussions.

The near term must therefore focus on concrete, enforceable steps. Hostage and prisoner exchanges must be completed and verified. Humanitarian corridors must stay open and protected. Stabilization forces must be ready to deploy.

Reconstruction aid must be conditioned on verifiable disarmament and governance milestones. Hamas has repeatedly shown why those guardrails are essential. Hope is not a strategy. Enforcement is.

The end state has been clearly defined: a demilitarized Gaza under technocratic Palestinian administration, rebuilt over five years and reintegrated into the region’s economic life.

That outcome depends on Arab capitals — especially Doha — using their leverage not to shield Hamas but to compel compliance. If they will not, diplomatic, financial and security consequences must follow swiftly.

Peace in Gaza will not come from wishful thinking. It will come from deadlines met, agreements enforced and violations punished. The framework exists. The moment of testing has arrived.