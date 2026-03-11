Editorial: The Laser Has Arrived

For years, Israel’s Iron Beam laser defense system was spoken of almost as a technological promise — a glimpse of the future of warfare rather than a tool of the present. Engineers described it. Defense planners praised it. Commentators marveled at the theory.

Now the theory is being tested in battle.

Reports emerging from the latest fighting on Israel’s northern front indicate that Iron Beam has been used to destroy rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Israel has not released detailed operational data — unsurprising given the sensitivity of the technology — but defense reporting has linked several interceptions to the system’s operational designation, Or Eitan. If confirmed, this would mark the first known battlefield use of a high-energy laser system designed to intercept rockets.

That milestone alone is remarkable. But the real significance lies in what Iron Beam does to the economics of war. For nearly two decades, Israel’s enemies have relied on a simple strategy: overwhelm missile defenses with volume. Hezbollah alone is believed to possess more than 100,000 rockets, while Hamas has launched thousands during repeated conflicts with Israel. Many of these weapons are crude and inexpensive, costing hundreds or a few thousand dollars to produce.

Stopping them has been far more expensive. Israel’s Iron Dome system has intercepted the overwhelming majority of incoming rockets, saving countless lives. But each interceptor missile costs roughly $50,000 to $150,000. The rockets it destroys often cost only a tiny fraction of that.

This imbalance — what military planners call the “cost-exchange problem” — has long favored the attacker. Fire enough cheap rockets, and eventually the defender begins burning through expensive interceptors.

Iron Beam threatens to upend that equation. Unlike traditional missile defenses, a laser does not launch anything. It focuses an intense beam of energy onto the incoming projectile until the structure fails or the warhead detonates prematurely. The cost of each interception is not a missile. It is electricity.

In practical terms, that means a shot costing a few dollars can destroy a rocket that might otherwise require a six-figure interceptor. And the implications are profound. In recent conflicts, Israel has faced tens of thousands of projectiles launched from Gaza, Lebanon and elsewhere. Even the most advanced missile defense system faces a basic limitation: ammunition. Interceptors must be manufactured, stockpiled and replaced.

A laser battery operates differently. As long as the system has power, it can keep firing.

That does not mean Iron Beam is a magic shield. Lasers still have limitations. Heavy clouds, dust or fog can weaken a beam. The system is designed primarily for short-range threats within roughly 10 kilometers — rockets, mortars and drones — rather than long-range missiles. Israel will still rely on its layered defense network, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow.

But even within those limits, the implications extend far beyond Israel. Modern battlefields are increasingly defined by cheap, expendable weapons — rockets, drones and artillery fired in large numbers. Missile defenses can stop them, but often at enormous cost. A reliable battlefield laser offers something new: a way to defeat mass attacks without exhausting the defender’s arsenal.

For decades, directed-energy weapons hovered just beyond the horizon of practical warfare. Engineers promised them. Generals waited for them. Now, if the reports from Israel are even partly correct, that horizon has finally arrived — and the economics of missile warfare may never be the same.